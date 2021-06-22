Dodge County man, 46, charged with paying teen girl for sex

The girl said Krohn had contacted her over social media. The girl said she met Krohn at a fast food restaurant in Waupun when it was cold out, and he gave her a ride to her friend’s house. He asked her how old she was and began following her on social media.

The girl said she feared Krohn would harm her, according to the complaint.

The girl said they had sex in Beaver Dam at a friend’s house. According to the complaint, she said they negotiated payments each time. An adult woman at her friend’s house said the girl had an adult male who visited her, and she was told that he was the girl’s estranged father.

Police spoke to Krohn on Feb. 3 at a farm in Ripon. According to the criminal complaint, Krohn said he met the girl a few times in Beaver Dam when she was staying with a friend, and that the two met in September. He allegedly admitted giving the girl money between $500 and $1,000, and said he did not expect anything in return. He said that he had hugged her and kissed her on the forehead. However, when the officers showed him messages between the two, he allegedly admitted they had sex four to five times and he paid the girl $300 each time because that is all he could get out of the ATM machine.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 29.