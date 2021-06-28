 Skip to main content
Dodge County man flown to UW Hospital with serious fireworks injuries
  Updated
Dodge County authorities are investigating a fireworks mishap that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday.

Paramedics responded to a residence on State Highway 16/60 in the Town of Lowell and found a 55-year-old man who received serious injuries to both hands and his abdomen while handling “large fireworks,” according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was flown to UW Hospital in Madison. His current condition was not reported.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation and cautions that fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal in Wisconsin except with a permit from a local municipality.

