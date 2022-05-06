Dog left tied to fire hydrant in Green Bay; Humane Society shares message for owner

A dog who was left abandoned, tied to a fire hydrant in a neighborhood in Green Bay, is now in the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society, the animal shelter said Thursday.

The dog, named Baby Girl, has gained attention because of a viral photo shared on social media of her sitting outside next to a backpack while tied to a fire hydrant.

The Humane Society said the owner left a heartfelt note with Baby Girl, explaining that they could no longer care for the pup because of medical complications and life challenges they were experiencing.

The animal shelter noted that the backpack was full of all of Baby Girl's favorite toys, and she was left in a neighborhood where she would be quickly found. The Humane Society shared a public note for the owner Thursday on its Facebook page.

"We are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life," the Humane Society wrote. "We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could."

The Humane Society noted they allow for anonymous surrenders of animals, and that fees that cannot be paid are never a barrier, but said staff understands that the owner "did what you thought was best for your beloved pup."

Baby Girl is now at the Humane Society under a mandatory stray hold.

"Rest assured that she’s safe, she’s getting tons of attention from our team and she’s on track to find her next loving family very soon," the Humane Society said.

