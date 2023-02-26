CARLSVILLE — Christiana Trapani’s estimate was a bit off.

OK, way off.

She had used her Door County Candle Company for a fundraiser to aide a Ukrainian Catholic school in Chicago in January 2022 and sold 20 or so candles.

So, a month later, after Russia invaded Ukraine, where Trapani has family and friends, she launched her own campaign selling yellow and blue candles in 16-ounce glass jars.

Trapani, whose maiden name is Gorchynski, thought — and this is no joke — that she would sell a few dozen and raise maybe a couple hundred dollars.

Only this fundraiser took off beyond her wildest imagination.

Her little shop on the Door County Peninsula has been overwhelmed with orders. Machines have broken from overuse, pouring tables have been added to keep up with the demand, and an expansion has just been completed to provide more space for storage and shipping. She’s added more employees, while a team of volunteers over the past year have put in a collective 200,000 hours to help the cause.

As of last week, on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, more than 90,000 candles had been sold by Trapani’s candle company and more than $851,000 donated to Razom, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to help the people of Ukraine.

When I visited last week, Trapani was still in disbelief that a simple $30 candle could create such an outpouring of support.

“I didn’t even tell my staff we were doing it because I figured it was something we could do on the weekend and be done with,” Trapani said as we toured her business. “It’s really been a journey. When we started, we weren’t prepared for the volumes and we didn’t know how to manage the volumes. Every day was a learning curve for us but we made it work.”

New owner

When Trapani, 29, bought the business eight months before the war, it was making about 15,000 candles a year. This being Door County, the fragrances include cherry, McIntosh apple, pumpkin, cranberry chutney and another that smells like grapes to mimic a vineyard.

The shop is in Carlsville, an unincorporated community established in the 1860s within the town of Egg Harbor that, according to local lore, got its name because of the number of men named Karl who lived in the area. It’s unclear why it’s not named “Karlsville.”

But tourism is big business here, and Carlsville has become one of the first stops along Highway 42 for visitors heading north out of Sturgeon Bay en route to Sister Bay, Bailey’s Harbor, Peninsula State Park, Washington Island and, for the more adventurous, Rock Island State Park.

Of course there are cherry orchards here in Carlsville, but also Door Peninsula Winery and the adjacent Door County Distillery, Red Oak Winery, Door County Coffee & Tea Company and, just to the east, Simon Creek Vineyard & Winery.

The candle company was founded by Mike Felhofer in the early 1990s before it was bought out by another company. Felhofer reopened the business in 2003 and then sold it in June 2021 to Trapani, a second-generation Ukrainian American who was born in Chicago and moved with her family to Egg Harbor when she was in second grade. She gradated from UW-Oshkosh and later founded a company that sells Door County products, which included Felhofer’s candles.

In late 2020, Felhofer approached Trapani about buying the candle company but had Trapani work for him for six months to ensure it was a good fit. Felhofer also volunteered his time for five months straight once it became apparent that the Ukraine candles had taken off quickly and were overwhelming the staff.

“He’s been a great mentor,” Trapani said. “It’s been a whirlwind. But it’s been amazing how many people care and how many people want to help and how many good people there are.”

Candles for a cause

Ultra Fiberglass Systems in Milwaukee donated two pouring tables to help speed up production, while locals made meals for staff and volunteers. Artwork has been donated for display, including a Ukrainian flag made of fire hose, a painting of sunflowers, several drawings by school children, and a platter-sized satellite dish decorated with a glass and tile mosaic that includes colors from the Ukrainian flag.

While orders for Ukraine candles have tapered off a bit, other candles have been added to the mix and for other causes.

In December, Trapani launched Tin Candles to Ukraine, in which a candle in a small tin is sent to Razom to distribute to those in Ukraine. There is also a red and white candle in the colors of the Polish flag in an effort to thank the people of Poland for their help in the war effort, another for Hurricane Ian relief and, most recently, a candle to raise funds for UNICEF, which is aiding those devastated by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

On Tuesday, Kay Ellis, of Green Bay, stood beneath a Ukrainian flag and used a copper device and adhesive to attach wicks to the inside bottom of candle jars that would eventually be filled with wax. At a neighboring table, Laura Donnell used a wipe and isopropyl alcohol to clean errant wax off the sides of glass jars. She has been volunteering since May and makes the 40-minute drive every Tuesday from her home in Ellison Bay near the top of the peninsula.

“Even the small things matter tremendously,” said Donnell. “Everyone is doing what they can. Nothing is too small.”

Virtually everything is done by hand, from cleaning the jars to installing the wicks to pouring the wax drawn from vats and old coffee pots. Boxes used to be hand taped, but a machine has been purchased to speed up that part of the process. The expansion also means no longer having to store supplies outside or at the Door County Coffee & Tea Company, which required multiple trips a day with a forklift.

The story of the candles and the fundraising has been told by swaths of local media and has been featured on “ABC World News Tonight” and “PBS NewsHour.” Trapani’s aunt lives in far western Ukraine and turned down offers to evacuate to Poland. But the war, for all of its tragedies, has helped introduce the world to the Ukrainian people, while the candles have provided something tangible for those who are looking for a way to help, Trapani said.

“I think people in the world have learned how resilient Ukrainians are and how strong they are and how they don’t give up,” Trapani said. “It’s opened my eyes to wanting to be a philanthropic candle company, not just a candle company. I want to do more of giving back because so many people want to help and often they don’t know how to help. I want to make the biggest impact that we can.”

