Dozens of descendants attend the rededication ceremony of Hans Christian Heg statue

More than 100 people gathered Sunday on the King Street corner of Capitol Square, on the 174th anniversary of Wisconsin becoming a state, to rededicate a statue of Civil War Union Army Col. Hans Christian Heg. Dozens of his descendants joined the celebration.

The refurbished statue of Heg — torn down by protesters at the state Capitol on June 23, 2020 — honors the Norwegian immigrant who died fighting for the Union Army in the Civil War.

The 1st Brigade Band, a group affiliated with the Wisconsin Historical Society and representative of 18 men from the Brodhead Brass Band who enlisted in the Union Army in 1864, engaged the crowd with Civil War-era music, as bandmaster Jon Condon provided historic insights to each piece that was played at the start of the ceremony.

Speakers noted Heg’s life and work as a staunch opponent to slavery and an abolitionist who died so that others might find freedom.

Lori Coffey, one of 83 descendants of Heg and a third-great-granddaughter of the Civil War veteran, spoke to the crowd and introduced a number of her relatives who had careers in the military, U.S. Foreign Service, education and the news media in the years since the colonel was mortally wounded in the bloody Battle of Chickamauga. He was 33 years old when he died on Sept. 19, 1863.

“The State has sent no braver soldier, and no truer patriot to aid in this mighty struggle for national unity, than Hans Christian Heg,” the State Journal wrote Sept. 29, 1863, reporting word of his death. “The valorous blood of the old Vikings ran in his veins.”

The highest-ranking Wisconsin officer killed in combat during the Civil War, Heg commanded a regiment largely composed of other Scandinavian immigrants.

“I want you to think about the story of Heg and look at that statue through a different and wider lens,” said Christopher Kolakowski, director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, as he delivered his keynote address to the crowd. “Hans Heg is an exemplar for Norwegians in the Norwegian community for sure, but he represents much more than that.”

Kolakowski noted that Heg’s story is a uniquely American one — an immigrant who came to the United States in search of a better life who adopted his new country’s foundational principals, much like Hmong, Hispanic and Afghan immigrants, as well as folks from countless other nations of origin, after him.

“All of these communities here come here for a new life, to adopt this country and to build a new community,” he said. “They have done much to build this state, build this country, what it was and what it is and will continue to build it going on into the future.”

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War took part in a wreath-laying ceremony as the crowd sang both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Norwegian national anthem. Deacon Dean Collins offered a benediction prayer and the ceremony concluded with a rifle salute and taps.

The crowd dispersed about two hours after the start of the ceremony to the tune of the 1st Brigade Band as it played a closing concert of more Civil War-era songs.

A mob tore down the statue the night of June 23, 2020, after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day in Downtown Madison. Protesters decapitated the Heg statue and dumped it into Lake Monona. The Heg statue’s leg also was taken off, but Heg’s head was never found. The “Forward” statue at the Capitol also was toppled that night.

Rodney A. Clendening, 34, of Beloit faces trial in October on a charge of felony theft in the Heg statue case, according to online court records. A criminal complaint said police identified him as the driver of a car into which the head of the abolitionist statue was placed.

