High-earning, young adults increased alcohol use the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a UW-Madison survey of Wisconsin residents.

The Survey of the Health of Wisconsin, or SHOW, polled people in May-June 2020, January-February 2021 and June 2021, asking 1,400 to 1,900 respondents in each survey about drinking habits.

Those who increased drinking the most were ages 21 to 40 years old, especially those with a bachelor’s degree or greater, those in the highest income group, and those who reported working remotely because of COVID-19, according to Amy Schultz, associate director and co-principal investigator of SHOW.

“It is difficult to know exactly why, but many things changed during the pandemic," Schultz said in a statement Thursday. "Many individuals were dealing with multiple stressors of work, caring for children and families and the added anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The shift to remote work and social distancing often meant fewer social outlets.”

People with children younger than 18 were most likely to drink more during the pandemic, with 21% to 35% reporting increased alcohol use over the three time periods, compared to 13% to 18% by people with no children younger than 18, the survey found.

Some 19% to 28% of people with a bachelor’s degree or greater reported drinking more, compared to 13% to 15% of those with a high school diploma or less.

In May-June 2020, 23.2% of respondents reported higher alcohol consumption compared to before the pandemic. In early 2021, 18.8% said they were drinking more than in July 2020. In June 2021, 15.3% reported drinking more than in February 2021.

"Thankfully, it appears that after about 18 months, the trends in increased alcohol consumption were reversing," Schultz said. "It is concerning though that more than 15% of survey respondents in each wave reported drinking more than before the pandemic.”

