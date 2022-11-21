Driver dies after vehicle chase with Maple Bluff police, DOJ says

A person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree Sunday following a chase with Maple Bluff Police, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Maple Bluff Police attempted to stop the vehicle for traffic violations around 9 a.m. Sunday, the DOJ said. After the vehicle didn't stop, police initiated a short pursuit.

The vehicle then crashed into a tree, with the driver running off on foot while three additional passengers remained at the site of the crash, the DOJ said.

The driver later died at the hospital, but the DOJ did not provide a cause of death. The Dane County Medical Examiner declined comment on the person's death.

The vehicle's three passengers were also taken to the hospital. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

As is typical in cases in which a person dies during police contact, the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the inquiry, with assistance from authorities in Madison, McFarland, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.