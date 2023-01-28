Driver dies in crash into back of semi on I-39/90 near Janesville, authorities say

A driver died in a crash into the back of semi-trailer tractor on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville on Friday night, authorities reported.
At about 7:10 p.m. Friday, a southbound Toyota Camry was heading south on I-39/90 near mile marker 175 when it struck the rear of the semi, the State Patrol said in a statement.
The driver of the Camry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the State Patrol said.
No names were released and no information was reported on any injuries to the semi driver.
The State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Fire Department, and Rock County Medical Examiner also responded to the crash.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!