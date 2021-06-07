Driver dies in pickup truck rollover crash in town of Baraboo, authorities say

TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver, authorities reported.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the Toyota truck, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected after the truck hit a guardrail and rolled onto its hood and roof at about 9:25 p.m. east of Raven Acres Drive in the town of Baraboo, according to a news release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

The Sauk County Coroner’s Office pronounced the vehicle operator dead at the scene. The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to the release, a caller told the Sauk County Communications Center about the crash and that they believed one person was dead.

An initial investigation found the truck had been traveling westbound on 136 when it failed to negotiate a curve to the left in the roadway and went onto the gravel shoulder on the north side of the road. The truck overcorrected, veering back onto the road and traveling across both lanes before striking the guardrail.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.