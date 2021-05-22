Driver in critical condition after Dodge County crash

A 33-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday after crashing his car northeast of Beaver Dam.

The man was driving east on County Hwy. B in the Town of Burnett shortly after 4 a.m. when he veered onto the gravel shoulder and spun out of control, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle crossed the road and went into the ditch, overturning multiple times and ejecting the driver, who was the only occupant, the sheriff’s department said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Beaver Dam Hospital and then flown to Aurora Summit Hospital in critical condition.

