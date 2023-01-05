Driver killed, passenger critically injured in Monroe County crash, authorities say

A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday night, authorities reported.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 71 near the intersection with Highway T in the town of Ridgeville, Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.

Deputies determined that a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was heading west on Highway 71 when the driver lost control and collided with an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, Revels said.

The driver of the Equinox was killed and a passenger was critically injured and taken to Gundersen Health in LaCrosse, while the driver of the Colorado suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mayo Hospital in Sparta, Revels said.

Names were not released and the crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Revels said.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999