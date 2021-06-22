 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver killed when car crashes into Kenosha home, police say
alert

Driver killed when car crashes into Kenosha home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal crash in the 4300 block of 30th Avenue.

A 32-year-old man was killed Sunday when he crashed his vehicle into a Kenosha home. According to Kenosha Police, the crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of 30th Avenue.

 DENEEN SMITH, LEE NEWSPAPERS

KENOSHA — A 32-year-old man was killed Sunday when he crashed his vehicle into a Kenosha home.

According to Kenosha police, the crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of 30th Avenue. Police said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance but did not survive.

Multiple witnesses told police that the man had been driving recklessly before the crash.

The crash occurred in an area where construction is underway and 30th Avenue has been reduced to a single northbound lane. The car left the road, jumped the curb and struck trees and the porch of a home, shearing the porch from the building and striking with enough force that a planter was thrown onto the roof of a neighboring home.

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

Police said no one was injured in the house.

A neighbor said she heard the crash and looked outside to see the vehicle had struck the house and come to a stop in the home’s driveway. She said the resident of the house that was damaged was not home when the crash occurred.

Police have yet to release the identity of the man killed in the crash.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

British celebrate summer solstice at Stonehenge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News