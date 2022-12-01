 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver seriously injured in crash into Wisconsin River at Sauk City, authorities say

A driver was seriously injured in a crash off Highway 12 into the Wisconsin River at Sauk City on Thursday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, a 50-year-old man from Circle Pines, Minnesota, was driving a 2019 Honda Passport west on Highway 12 when he drove off the road, hit a sign and landed in the Wisconsin River, sheriff’s office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The current took the vehicle approximately a quarter-mile downstream, while the driver was able to escape from the SUV and was assisted to shore by Sauk City Fire Rescue, Schaffer said.

The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Schaffer said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The Sauk County Dive Team, and Sauk Prairie police and firefighters also responded to the crash.

