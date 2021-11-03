Driver who died in Sauk County crash that also killed 2 Baraboo students had no license, records show

The driver who died in a crash that also killed two Baraboo High School seniors in Sauk County on Friday did not have a valid driver’s license and failed to appear in court Thursday for two misdemeanor traffic violations.

Online court records show that Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20, had faced charges of driving after revocation and failing to have an interlock ignition device on the vehicle he was driving. Ortiz did not appear in Sauk County Court Thursday and a warrant had been issued for him.

Ortiz died at the scene of the crash in the town of Fairfield Friday. An obituary for Ortiz said he attended Baraboo High School before graduating from Black River Falls High School.

The Baraboo School District released Tuesday the name of the second student who died.

Adlai Estes, 17 and Faith Woods, 17, both seniors at Baraboo High School, died from their injuries from the crash.

District Administrator Rainey Briggs said in the Tuesday statement that the district would “share only the details that families have asked the District to communicate” out of respect to those impacted. That included statements from both of the students’ families.

“The family of Adlai Estes would like to thank the community for all the loving support,” it said. “Adlai was very special to us all. We want to thank the Baraboo school district for all they did and doing. Also very thankful for all the continued prayers and support from each one of you. God Bless us all.” An obituary for Estes said he loved wrestling, football, basketball, lacrosse, hiking and working out. It added, “What he enjoyed the most was his music and hanging out with his friends, whom he loved dearly.”

“The family of Faith Woods is currently grieving their loss and will share the details of services to come in the near future. Thank you for the ongoing support from the schools, friends, family, and community.” An obituary for Woods said she was active in volleyball, basketball and cheerleading as well as excelling academically—making honor roll all four years. It also said she had several part-time jobs, especially enjoying her job and coworkers at Jose’s Restaurant.

School staff, counselors, mental health providers and community faith leaders are available to help support students, the school district’s release said.

“Our hearts are heavy with the recent loss to our Thunderbird community,” Briggs said. “The Baraboo School District family will continue to draw strength from each other during this difficult time. We choose always to remember the positive impact these students had on their families, friends and this community.”

The crash involved a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that had been traveling north on County Highway A, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. The vehicle swerved right and entered the east side ditch, rotating clockwise as it continued to travel north leading with the vehicle’s driver’s side. It then struck a tree, causing significant damage. Due to the structural damage and compromised passenger compartment, emergency responders had to extricate the five trapped occupants from the vehicle.

Estes was in the rear middle seat and died at the scene. Woods sat in the front passenger seat and was transported to a regional medical center in Madison by MedFlight helicopter. She died from injuries sustained in the crash the following day, Oct. 30.

The two other passengers, a 17-year-old female from Baraboo whose name hasn’t been released and Roy S. Goodbear, 21, of Madison, were both taken by ambulance to different hospitals with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that speed and driver strategy were causal factors in the crash, according to Meister. The investigation into other contributing factors is ongoing pending further analysis.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.