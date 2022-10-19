Driving in Madison? You're more likely to hit a green light than a red light

When it comes to moving vehicles, Madison’s traffic signals are among the most efficient in the nation, according to a new study.

Researchers at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found Madison drivers are nearly twice as likely to hit a green light as a red light, spend less time waiting and are only half as likely as drivers in other large cities to get stuck at an intersection for more than one cycle.

Relieving congestion isn’t just a matter of convenience, said Kartik Jha, a Texas A&M research scientist and co-author of the study. When traffic flows smoothly, vehicles run more efficiently, lowering greenhouse gas emissions as well as air and noise pollution.

“Everybody’s time is precious,” Jha said. “But the environmental impacts are huge.”

City traffic engineer Yang Tao said the study provides useful information, but adds it’s only one measure of success.

“Our system goal is really not just to look at most efficiency for motor vehicles,” Tao said. “Our goal is to create a multimodal system. Providing people choices. Some choose to drive. Others choose to walk or bike.”

The study relies on a new source of “big data” to analyze traffic flows at a scale that would be impractical using traditional methods, which rely on equipment to measure traffic volumes, cameras to calculate velocity, and often a traffic engineer on the side of the road.

“That is much more expensive,” Jha said. “You can’t do that at every intersection throughout an area or across the U.S.”

Jha and his fellow researchers used anonymized location data generated by cellphones, GPS devices, Bluetooth signals and other wireless technologies to analyze movement patterns at roughly 210,000 traffic lights in more than 100 cities across the country.

They were able to determine how many vehicles were moving through an intersection at any 15-minute interval, how fast they were going, how long they were stopped and even whether they could get through the intersection in a single cycle.

The researchers then calculated an “efficiency index” for each city based on the share of vehicles that arrived at lights that were green.

The national average was 1.7, meaning a driver is 1.7 times more likely to get a green light. With an index of 1.1, Fresno, California had the least efficient lights, giving drivers a roughly equal chance of hitting red or green. Boulder, Colorado had the highest index, 2.6.

The Madison area's 407 lights scored 1.9, fourth best among comparably-sized cities and 22nd out of 101 urban areas evaluated. The average delay was just 13 seconds, four seconds less than the national average. Only three other cities had shorter delays.

Madison drivers get stuck in intersections for more than one cycle just 0.2% of the time, half the national average.

In general, the study found areas with more traffic lights tended to be more efficient at moving traffic, though Jha points out that geographic constraints and other factors make it hard to compare one city with another.

For example, college towns like Madison often put more emphasis on pedestrian safety.

“Every city will have different goals,” Jha said. “There’s no right or wrong.”

Unintended consequences

Madison's high score is not necessarily a good thing, said Chris McCahill, managing director of the State Smart Transportation Initiative and member of the city’s transportation commission and transportation policy board.

Keeping cars moving quickly is only one metric of success that is often at odds with other goals like safety. Longer green lights can make it harder for bus riders, pedestrians and cyclists to get across a busy road, and increased traffic speeds make collisions more deadly.

“We might have reasons we don’t want traffic moving as fast as possible,” McCahill said.

Focus on vehicular traffic often leads to a circular argument, said Robbie Webber, a mobility advocate and retired transportation policy analyst.

“People drive in part because they don’t feel safe using other forms of transportation, because it’s not convenient,” Webber said. “People drive because they don’t have a choice.”

And while gridlock is a problem, McCahill notes promoting traffic flow has unintended consequences.

“For the most part, improvements in traffic flow look good until you zoom out to the macro level,” McCahill said. “Even though you might see environmental benefits from keeping cars (moving), the bigger picture tends to be that, once you do that, more people drive.”

But in one of the state’s fastest-growing areas, Tao said system efficiency is a way to move more people without widening roads, and if done right it can free up road space for bikes, pedestrians and buses.

“It almost feels like a contradiction,” Tao said. “They really go hand in hand.”

Promising results

The study’s findings were also limited by the timing: The data were collected during a single week in October 2020, when many workplaces and college campuses were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while traffic volumes have generally returned to pre-pandemic levels, McCahill points out the increase in remote and hybrid workplaces has reduced peaks, especially in the morning rush hour.

“If we’re still measuring delay in the way we used to, it's going to look very different now,” he said.

Jha notes the study was not intended to rank cities but rather to show that it’s possible to use crowdsourced location data to identify problem intersections, which they can then fine tune using more traditional methods.

“The findings actually show promising results,” Jha said.

McCahill hopes to see future studies take a more inclusive look.

“We’ve been seeing data from cellphones being used to get information about people walking and biking,” he said. “That’s where some of the really exciting work is happening.”