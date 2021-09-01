Drone over Wisconsin high school football game prompts police advisory

An unauthorized drone that flew over an Edgewood High School football game on Friday night has led Madison police to remind residents of drone guidelines.

The drone reportedly flew over the football field for several minutes, putting a halt to the game, Madison Police Captain Michael Hanson said in a statement. As sporting events return in the area, Hanson emphasized that drones cannot be flown over people and crowds without a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Under FAA guidelines, a drone pilot may not:

Operate a drone over people not directly involved with the operation

Fly in a careless or reckless manner

Operate a drone from a moving vehicle or aircraft unless in a sparsely populated area.

"The Madison Police Department understands the increased popularity of drones, however owners have a responsibility to understand the important rules set forth by the FAA to keep everyone safe," police said in a statement.