Drought buster? Rain could be measured in inches heading into the weekend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
It’s been a long time since southern Wisconsin got too much rain, but that could be the case by the weekend, according to forecasters.
Much-needed rain could be measured in inches over the next few days, greatly easing, if not quite end the drought for southern Wisconsin.
Officially, Madison has had 2.03 inches of rain in June, 1.85 inches below normal, and 9.21 inches of precipitation for 2021, 7.8 inches below normal. That means June could be above normal by the weekend, though there still will be a yearly deficit.
There is a small chance for storms Wednesday morning, with the main chances for storms Thursday into the weekend, including a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The storms will come with increased heat and humidity expanding north ahead of the next cold front, AccuWeather said.
In addition, jet stream energy in the region may add extra strength to the storms. The most likely area for storms during the day Thursday will be in southern Iowa and northern Missouri, while an area of low pressure could aid in additional storm development Thursday night as storms expand eastward into western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
"The timing of a surge of moisture across the Midwest will coincide with the arrival of a cold front and if the atmospheric ingredients come together in just the right way, it could spell another round of feisty storms," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Large hail and damaging winds will be a threat Thursday, with the main severe hazard transitioning to strong winds overnight.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms before 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 76 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 66, chances for showers and storms increase to 70 % Thursday, 90% Thursday night, 80% Friday, and 60% Friday night, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Thursday, three-quarters of an inch to an inch Thursday night, 1 to 2 inches Friday, and a quarter- to half-inch Friday night.
Adding those possible totals together provides a potential range of 2.5 to 4.25 inches.
And the Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Saturday, 30% Saturday night and Sunday, 20% Sunday night, 40% Monday, 20% Monday night, and 30% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 80, 79, 75, 78, 79 and 80, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 69, 64, 61, 60 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated morning showers south of Madison on Wednesday, scattered showers and storms Thursday, showers and storms Thursday night, scattered showers storms mainly in the morning on Friday, a few showers and storms possible Friday night, scattered showers and storms possible Saturday, and isolated showers and storms possible Sunday through Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 78, 79, 80, 76, 79, 80 and 79, and overnight lows around 65, 67, 62, 58, 59 and 58.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 72 at 4:15 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 22, set in 1988.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 46 at 4:40 a.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 4 degrees above the record low of 42 for June 22, set in 1963.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.03 inches, 1.85 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 9.21 inches, 7.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 22 is 2.66 inches in 1940.