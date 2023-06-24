The fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of an Uptown church last week was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong.

Three men were charged Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for their alleged roles in the June 13 incident, including one man accused of accidentally shooting his brother in the head with friendly fire.

Twenty-one-year-old Kevin B. Alvarez, of Zion, Ill., is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Kenosha men Anthony T. Santana and Tayvion M. Taylor, both 20, are charged with felony murder while attempting to commit robbery while armed.

Alvarez and Taylor made their initial appearances at Intake Court Friday afternoon where Court Commissioner William Michel imposed a $500,000 cash bond on Alvarez and a $250,000 cash bond on Taylor. Their preliminary hearings are set for next week.

A $500,000 arrest warrant was issued for Santana.

Kenosha Police spent days investigating the incident that occurred the night of June 13 after three people turned up at separate local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One of the three, 19-year-old Mauricio Alvarez, who was shot in the right parietal scalp, died of cardiac arrest before he could be flown to Milwaukee for treatment.

According to prosecutors, the Alvarez brothers drove to Kenosha from Zion to sell drugs to Santana and Taylor in the parking lot of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., around 10 p.m. that night.

Upon arrival, Santana and Taylor allegedly attempted to rob the brothers using fake currency. When Mauricio Alvarez saw that the money was fake he confronted Santana, according to the criminal complaint. According to reports, firearms were pulled out by both parties and shots fired. While attempting to fire at Santana and Taylor, Kevin Alvarez allegedly accidently shot his brother in the head.

In the moments following the exchange, Kevin Alvarez allegedly attempted to hide evidence at the scene before driving to Aurora Medical Center for treatment.

Kevin Alvarez suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, what appeared to be a through and through wound to his left thigh, and a wound to his right upper thigh area. His injuries were not life-threatening. Mauricio Alvarez was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. at the hospital.

Taylor suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back left arm or upper shoulder area and was taken by family to Froedtert Kenosha Center, an urgent care clinic, in Downtown before being driven to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

In the days following the shooting many in the community expressed fear and anger about the gun violence at the start of summer.

Grace Lutheran is surrounded by houses and apartments, and a city bus stop sits in front of the church. A vigil was held a few days later.

On Friday, members of the Alvarez and Taylor families sat in the Intake Court gallery while their loved ones appeared before the court commissioner.

Alfonso Alvarez, father of both Mauricio and Kevin Alvarez, spoke before the court with an interpreter and asked for a low-cash bond for Kevin Alvarez so he could grieve with the rest of family.

Kevin Alvarez’s defense attorney Carl Johnson said it appears that the violence “in this incident is instigated by the other people who are involved who initiate this robbery, who appear to be the ones who first draw guns and begin shooting.”

Johnson said Kevin Alvarez “shot his brother while defending each other.”

District Attorney Michael Graveley, however, said high cash bonds were warranted for those facing charges stemming from the incident based on the seriousness of the alleged crimes and potential for lengthy prison sentences.

Graveley said Kevin Alvarez cannot use a self-defense claim in court because “in our research at the D.A.’s office before entering this charge of first-degree reckless homicide you are not able to claim self-defense in a situation where a third party is the victim of that case. So that will not be available to Mr. Alvarez at any time.”

Michel agreed with prosecutors.

“This is clearly a tragedy, what is alleged in this criminal complaint. But this should have never happened,” Michel said about Kevin Alvarez. “It’s very concerning.”

Michel said “someone was killed due to the events that took place and it put this community at substantial risk.”

Michel said Taylor’s alleged actions also put the community at risk. When initially questioned by police all those involved were reportedly uncooperative.

“Clearly, this is very concerning,” Michel said. “On 60th Street there’s a lot of people and to put this community at risk with this type of behavior—and I understand this is allegations, but we have a decedent, we have a person who was killed in this situation. It’s very concerning. The court does believe that a substantial cash bond is warranted.”