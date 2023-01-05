Drug shortage challenge hits SSM Health, UW Health

From the antibiotic amoxicillin and the numbing medication lidocaine to the flu drug Tamiflu and liquid over-the-counter pain and fever treatments for children, drug shortages are hitting many aspects of health care, including in Madison.

But while the shortages require more work to find alternative drugs, sizes or formulations to use, pharmacists at SSM Health and UW Health say they're minimizing the effect on patients.

“There’s a lot of work that is done to make sure patients are not impacted by these drug shortages,” said Michelle Schmitt, SSM Health’s director of business operations for pharmacy.

“There are dozens of shortages that are changing the way that we prescribe medications for patients,” said Dan Schenkat, director of pharmacy business services at UW Health’s East Madison Hospital. But, “there are hopefully very few that are actually impacting patient care.”

An American Society of Health System Pharmacists list, as of Thursday, included more than 200 drug shortages. The Food and Drug Administration’s list had 190 entries, some of which have been resolved.

“It certainly feels like there’s an increase,” Schenkat said.

Ariel Thurmer, SSM Health’s clinical manager of pharmacy services, said shortages of amoxicillin and lidocaine are among the biggest challenges locally.

Other antibiotics can be used instead of amoxicillin, but sometimes they involve a shot instead of a pill, Thurmer said. Lidocaine alternatives are also available, but some take longer to work, so visits for biopsies and other procedures that require numbing can take longer.

For Tamiflu, or oseltamivir, Thurmer said SSM Health has been encouraging doctors to reserve limited supply for high-risk patients who have influenza and not use the drugs to help prevent the flu in others, as it is sometimes used.

UW Health has had adequate supply of Tamiflu and amoxicillin but has faced shortages of lidocaine and other drugs, including some for ulcers and fungal infections, Schenkat said.

He said pediatricians and parents have had challenges finding liquid ibuprofen and liquid acetaminophen, or Tylenol, mostly used for pain and fever relief in children. A fall surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, along with flu and COVID-19, depleted the supply.

Children can sometimes take a pill form, or pharmacists can crush up a pill, Schenkat said.

Other recent shortages include Adderall, for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and the diabetes drug Ozempic, which some people without diabetes have been using to try to lose weight.

Reasons for the shortages vary. Some appear to stem from makers of generic drugs, which don’t make as much money as brand-name drugs, producing conservative amounts, Schenkat said.

He said patients facing shortages can try health system pharmacies, chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies, as their supply chains may be different.