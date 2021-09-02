 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duluth Holdings' fiscal second-quarter revenue beats analysts' forecasts
0 Comments

Duluth Holdings' fiscal second-quarter revenue beats analysts' forecasts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Duluth Trading Co. headquarters, State Journal generic file photo

Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MOUNT HOREB — Duluth Holdings Inc., parent of Duluth Trading, on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9 million.

The Mount Horeb-based clothing and tools supplier said it had net income of 27 cents per share and revenue of $149.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.7 million.

Target ($TGT@US) reports second-quarter sales rose in every category even compared to last year’s record pandemic pace. Back-to-school spending is off to a strong start, but shares did fall 1.4% in premarket trading. Second-quarter net income jumped to $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share, from $1.7 billion, or $3.35 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose 9.5% to $25.16 billion from the same period a year ago, slightly above analysts’ expectations of $25.08 billion. Target’s profits were nearly double those in the same quarter of 2019, before the pandemic supercharged sales.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 71 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $715 million.

Duluth Holdings shares have risen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the last 12 months.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bees invade soccer pitch in Bolivia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News