Mount Horeb-based Duluth Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss higher than a year ago, as sales edged up.
The clothing and tools supplier said it had a loss of $3.9 million, or $0.12 per share, on revenue of $123.8 million in its fiscal first quarter ended April 30.
Duluth Holdings said it expects full-year earnings to be $0.02 to $0.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million.
The company in its first fiscal quarter a year ago posted a loss of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per share, on net sales of $122.9 million.
“While consumers remain selective in their discretionary spend, we are meeting their demands with much improved in-stock positions and higher sell-through rates than last year,” Duluth Holdings President and CEO Sam Sato said in a statement. “As planned, our inventory balance is below prior year and on track to meet our goals for the year. We are also excited to see progress that is on-track for our strategic investment in a new automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, GA. The facility will go live in the third quarter and handle over half of our direct order volume in the near-term. Our investments in the supply chain and fulfillment automation set the foundation to enable extended growth into new channels, brands and customer adjacencies.”
Stephanie Pugliese, who has been president of Duluth Trading Co. since 2012 and CEO since 2015, shows off the Ball Room, an employee meeting space on the fourth floor of the company's new corporate headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb. The 108,000-square-foot building is home to 205 employees and has room for growth. The headquarters had been located in Belleville, where the company still maintains its distribution center, call center and an outlet store. The Belleville operations can employ up to 1,300 people during peak season for the clothing company.
A steel sculpture of the Angry Beaver by noted Mount Horeb metal artist John Pahlas greets visitors in the lobby at Duluth Trading Co. The sculpture is made from old tools, scraps and other pieces of metal. The Angry Beaver can be found in a variety of Duluth products and in its commercials.
The Canteen, on the fourth floor of the Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters, doesn't serve food. But it provides a space for employees to relax and enjoy their food from home or from restaurants a short walk away in downtown Mount Horeb. The Canteen also has an outdoor deck with a fire pit.
Varun Bhatia, left, and Neerav Varshney, with Tata Consultancy Services, have a meeting in The Canteen cafeteria space at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
Employee work spaces at Duluth Trading Co.'s new corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb rim the edges of the building's interior to take advantage of natural light. The office building provides sweeping views of the village and the rural Dane County countryside.
A renovated former farm implement building, right, is across the street from the new corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Co. The advertising on the side of the implement building had been faded and covered with vines but has been repainted. The building is home to a 4,500-square-foot event center on the second floor, while a restaurant tenant is being sought for the first floor.
Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. With 205 employees and room for more, its presence is helping to trigger growth in the downtown.
The Canteen, on the fourth floor of the Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters, doesn't serve food. But it provides a space for employees to relax and enjoy their food from home or from restaurants a short walk away in downtown Mount Horeb. The Canteen also has an outdoor deck with a fire pit.
Employee work spaces at Duluth Trading Co.'s new corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb rim the edges of the building's interior to take advantage of natural light. The office building provides sweeping views of the village and the rural Dane County countryside.
The interior design of Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb reflects the image of the company's rugged casual and work wear clothing.
A renovated former farm implement building, right, is across the street from the new corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Co. The advertising on the side of the implement building had been faded and covered with vines but has been repainted. The building is home to a 4,500-square-foot event center on the second floor, while a restaurant tenant is being sought for the first floor.
A view of downtown Mount Horeb from Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb.