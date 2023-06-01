“While consumers remain selective in their discretionary spend, we are meeting their demands with much improved in-stock positions and higher sell-through rates than last year,” Duluth Holdings President and CEO Sam Sato said in a statement. “As planned, our inventory balance is below prior year and on track to meet our goals for the year. We are also excited to see progress that is on-track for our strategic investment in a new automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, GA. The facility will go live in the third quarter and handle over half of our direct order volume in the near-term. Our investments in the supply chain and fulfillment automation set the foundation to enable extended growth into new channels, brands and customer adjacencies.”