Dungeons & Dragons museum proposed for Lake Geneva, where the game originated

Memorabilia and items related to the popular fantasy role playing game Dungeons & Dragons could soon have a home in the City of Lake Geneva where the game originated.

A proposal before the city would establish a Dungeons & Dragons museum at 723 Williams St.

Dungeons and Dragons was invented by Gary Gygax in Lake Geneva in 1974, along with partner Dave Arneson. The fantasy role-playing game exploded in popularity, and the business flourished and was later bought by Wizards of the Coast in 1997. Two years later, Wizards of the Coast was acquired by Hasbro, a $4-billion-a-year corporation.

To allow for the creation of the museum, members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved, June 21, to rezone the Williams Street property from a general business district to a central business district.

The plan commission members also unanimously approved to allow for a commercial apartment to be located on the second floor of the building.

Both the rezoning of the property and the second-floor commercial apartment still has to be approved by the city council, which is set to vote on the issue 6 p.m., June 28 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.