Eagle shot down in Dunn County, reward being offered for information leading to arrest

A patriotic symbol was shot down in Dunn County last week.

Last Friday morning, a wounded eagle was found in the ditch on 135th Avenue west of 20th Street in the township of Cooks Valley in Dunn County.

The concerned citizen who found the bird contacted Chippewa County Sheriff candidate Travis Hakes at about 11 a.m. Friday, Hakes wrote in a Facebook post. After working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo, it was determined the eagle suffered injuries related to being shot with bird shot.

The DNR is actively investigating the matter, as the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act enacted in 1940 made it illegal to possess, sell, hunt, or even offer to sell, hunt or possess bald eagles.

The eagle is in stable condition.

In response to Hakes’ Facebook post about the eagle finding, over a dozen individuals have offered money as a reward to anyone who helps find the individual(s) responsible and leads to a conviction. Hakes himself is willing to donate $250 to the cause, with donations totaling over $5,000 so far.

“I will reach out to all contributors if we get a tip, only then will I collect or set up a secure payment method,” Hakes said.

If you have any information related to this case, you can contact the Chippewa County tipster line at 715-726-4563, or the Chippewa County non-emergency line at 715-726-7701.

The DNR and Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalcyzk are continuing to investigate any leads that come in.

