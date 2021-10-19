Eau Claire man pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in US Capitol riot

An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was set to certify the election of Joe Biden as president.

Kevin D. Loftus, 53, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries up to six months in prison.

Appearing by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Loftus answered a series of yes or no questions put to him by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich before entering his guilty plea.

Loftus is scheduled to be sentenced by Friedrich on Jan. 31.

The plea agreement does not specify a sentence that will be sought for Loftus, but in addition to six months of possible prison time, the parading charge carries a fine of up to $5,000. The agreement will require Loftus to pay $500 in restitution to help pay for the estimated $1.5 million damage done to the Capitol during the riot.

According to a criminal complaint, Loftus was identified using a photograph taken of him in the Capitol, and others posted to his Facebook account. A witness also identified him.

The complaint states Loftus also posted to his Facebook page a link to a New York Post story about the riot at the Capitol, along with the admission, "I am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry." He also posted that he is in an FBI photo lineup of people wanted for the Capitol invasion, adding, "lol."

According to a statement of facts filed with the plea agreement, and quoted in court Tuesday, Loftus also posted on Facebook, "Some of us are in it to win it."

When interviewed by the FBI Loftus admitted he walked inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and took several photos while he was inside the building.

At least four other Wisconsin men also face charges for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Brandon Nelson, 29, of Madison, is to be sentenced on Dec. 10 after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building. Abram Markofski, of La Crosse, who traveled with Nelson and pleaded guilty to the same charge, is set for sentencing on Dec. 3.

Joshua Munn, of Melrose, is set for a status conference in November, while Michael Fitzgerald, of Janesville, is set for a status conference in December.