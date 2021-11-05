 Skip to main content
Eau Claire police shoot to death man who stabbed, seriously injured woman, authorities say

EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it is investigating Eau Claire police shooting to death a man who stabbed and seriously injured a woman.

The DOJ said officers responded to a 911 call of a person breaking into a residence in Eau Claire about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said someone had broken in and was armed with a knife.

The man stabbed a woman in the home, leaving her with serious injuries, state officials said. Two Eau Claire police officers entered the residence and encountered the intruder. Authorities say one officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a regional medical facility. Her condition was not available. No officers were injured during the intrusion, the Leader-Telegram reported. Police say the man who was fatally shot was 30 years old and has not been identified.

The two veteran Eau Claire officers involved are on administrative leave per protocol as DOJ investigates and turns its findings over to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office.

