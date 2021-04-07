Efforts ramp up to vaccinate people of color against COVID-19 in Wisconsin

“There’s a huge need to create this kind of access,” she said. “The end game is for everybody to be at that community immunity rate (of vaccination). We want to every community to be at 60-80%.”

For many Hmong elders, who have language and digital barriers to obtaining vaccinations, another factor is mistrust of the government and of some doctors because of their experiences while living in Laos, said Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, which also received a DHS grant.

“We’re helping to educate them so they can make a sound, educated decision on whether to get a shot or not,” Her said.

The BSP Free Clinic came to the Hmong Institute Tuesday to provide second doses of Moderna vaccine to 49 people who received their initial shots last month. Access Community Health Centers inoculated 87 people through the institute two weeks ago, and another 65 people are on a waiting list, Her said.

Testimony from community leaders who have been vaccinated is often the best way to convince people to roll up their sleeves, Her said.