Authorities are investigating the death of an elderly man that “may be suspicious in nature,” the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy responded to a call reporting an unconscious man inside a residence on Carr Factory Road in the village of Benton just after at 4 p.m. Monday, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said.

Information from an initial investigation led authorities to believe the man's death was under suspicious circumstances, Gill said.

The Benton Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Benton First Response and Cuba City EMS also responded to the initial call.

The case is being considered an isolated incident, and no danger exists to the public, Gill said.

