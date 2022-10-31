Elections officials expecting surge of poll observers trained by secretive but public conservative attorneys

RACINE — Elections officials are expecting floods of poll watchers trained by conservatives who doubt the security of America's elections to look for fraud in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
A Journal Times reporter attempted to sit in on a poll watcher training Wednesday in Racine, but the reporter was ordered to leave by the attorney leading it.
Millions of Americans continue to question the validity of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win. As a result, activists are pledging to keep closer watch over voting across the U.S., despite there being no evidence of widespread election fraud that has been uncovered over the past two years.
People are also reading…
“There is a nationwide movement this year among conservative election skeptics and (Donald) Trump supporters to recruit election observers and aggressively challenge proceedings,” Barry Burden, director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Elections Research Center, said in a phone interview Thursday. He fears those challenges will disrupt election proceedings and slow down the process, but doubts they will lead to any significant changes to the results of the crucial midterms, for which early voting is already underway.
However, multiple federal law enforcement agencies have issued warnings about increases in violent threats against election workers as officials struggle to tamp down conspiracy theories.
More threats, little changes
The surge of new interest in poll watching is not expected to really change protocols, even as some right-wing pundits encourage their supporters to make election workers' lives difficult.
“We’re going to be there and enforce those rules, and we’ll challenge any vote, any ballot, and you’re going to have to live with it, OK?” Stephen Bannon, a former advisor to Trump who remains nationally influential among conservatives, told listeners on his "War Room" podcast earlier this month, The Washington Post reported. “We don’t care if you don’t like it. We don’t care if you’re going to run around and light your hair on fire. That’s the way this is going to roll.”
“We have people trained in the law so they can then observe and document and report when things are not being conducted according to the law,” Cleta Mitchell, a conservative attorney who had been a Democratic Oklahoma legislator from 1976-84 before becoming a Republican in the '90s, said on a "War Room podcast; Mitchell had been a partner at the Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner law firm but resigned after she backed efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in 2020. She remains on the board of the influential Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation, a charitable foundation that provides tens of millions of dollars a year to conservative endeavors.
Similarly, former Trump attorney John Eastman urged soon-to-be poll watchers to create paper trails in order to build challenges to election results, Politico reported Friday after reviewing leaked audio from a meeting the week prior in New Mexico.
Municipal clerks say that elections are already being conducted within the bounds of the law, so coming under increased scrutiny and facing challenges will likely only confirm that the system is secure.
“We already train our election workers … on observer rules and regulations,” said Tara McMenamin, Racine’s city clerk. “We wouldn’t treat this (election) any differently ... We welcome people to come and take a look.”
During elections, polling places are “open to anyone who wants to watch peacefully,” Burden added.
The testing of ballot-tabulating machines is open to the public before and after the polls close, too.
Regardless of the transparency, some national officials are raising alarms about potential harassment of voters and threats to election workers.
The U.S. Department of Justice is leading a nationwide Election Day Program to oversee complaints of voting rights concerns in addition to threats of violence.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election. Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence,” Gregory J. Haanstad, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, which includes Racine County, said in a statement Oct. 19.
Those concerns are not without merit.
An Iowa man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly leaving a voicemail in which he threatened to lynch an elected official and another government employee in Arizona over false claims of failure to investigate election fraud.
And on Oct. 21, in another case of alleged voter intimidation, two armed men were recorded wearing face coverings while watching an absentee ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona; unlike in Wisconsin, drop boxes are legal in Arizona. The men left the scene in their pickup truck before law enforcement arrived.
BREAKING: @mcsoaz tells @abc15 they are looking into several individuals watching a voter drop box in Mesa, AZ.— Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) October 22, 2022
I’m told they have magazine clips, dressed in tactical gear, fully disguised. @Garrett_Archer
Video: pic.twitter.com/NEfYdweNlY
Incidents like those followed the Department of Homeland Security warning in June that it expected increases in “calls for violence by domestic violent extremists directed at democratic institutions, political candidates, party offices, election events and election workers.”
Being trained to watch
Some of these energized new poll observers-to-be attest they just want to ensure election laws are followed; others are vowing to be on the lookout for fraud they believe could be committed by clerks and other election workers.
An attorney affiliated with the conservative election group American Voters’ Alliance led a poll watcher training Wednesday evening at a Racine bar.
A Journal Times reporter had been told prior to the meeting, which was held at DeMark's Bar on Albert Street, that it would be open to the public. But Wednesday night, the attorney — Tim Griffin of Virginia — ordered the reporter and another independent journalist to leave the room.
Afterward, Griffin refused to be interviewed.
Griffin works for the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based Catholic law firm that has been involved in unsuccessful attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman joined the Thomas More Society after being fired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos following Gableman’s yearlong investigation that uncovered no evidence of widespread election fraud in Wisconsin.
Attendees of the Wednesday’s training, held during a meeting of the HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Group, said afterward they learned little beyond what they already knew about poll watchers’ already-established legal rights.
On Thursday, Griffin led another poll watcher training in Milwaukee County.
Griffin, in social media videos, attests there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but said there wasn’t anything widespread in ensuing elections in Virginia. That’s because, as he said in a Jan. 11 Facebook video, “We had poll observers everywhere, we trained them up, and we had attorneys everywhere.”
Burden said the strategy behind boosting the ranks of poll watchers could be to gather more evidence that could be used to challenge election results after the November elections, similar to the 64 unsuccessful lawsuits nationwide that sought to overturn Trump's losses in swing states two years ago.
“Make no mistake, the GOP is setting the predicate to challenge the outcome of the 2022 midterms,” Marc E. Elias, an attorney for the Democratic Party who successfully defended against lawsuits that sought to overturn Trump's loss in 2020, tweeted Oct. 20. In that tweet, Elias linked to a New York Magazine article titled “Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day. What could go wrong?”
No full agreement
Even among the groups that question the trustworthiness of the American electoral system there is not consensus.
Wednesday night at DeMark's Bar, when a reporter was allowed to be in the room prior to and after the training, speakers expressed opposition to localized control of elections, while another speaker endorsed statewide uniformity.
The American Voters’ Alliance questions how elections across the U.S. are becoming more uniform. On its website, the American Voters’ Alliance says, “Outsiders — bureaucratic Washington D.C. — centralizing our elections with top-down control destroys the voices of our unique communities. We and our fellow citizens must engage at all levels of elections.”
HOT Government Vice President Jay Stone, who lost a primary state Senate election in August to incumbent Republican Van Wanggaard, said at the end of the meeting, “The clerks in this state are supposed to run our elections, not WEC (the Wisconsin Elections Commission).”
There are more than 1,800 clerks statewide who serve as chief election officials in their municipalities. Supporters of this system attest that having such a decentralized system ensures there cannot be widespread foul play.
But Cindy Werner — a Republican from South Milwaukee who unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor this year — wants elections to be made more uniform. Talking to a reporter Wednesday evening after she introduced Griffin, Werner expressed opposition to how the City of Racine has been utilizing a vehicle to make early voting more accessible this year.
“I don’t want my vote suppressed," she said, because some communities "give more opportunities to vote" than others.
Werner said that, as a Black woman, she believes that the American discourse on voting rights has been “flipped on its head.”
Her ancestors in the South had to battle against legalized racist policies in order to gain the right to vote. Women likewise had to march for suffrage.
Now, she questions the extra lengths the City of Racine is going in order to create more voting opportunities for residents of the city. She noted that Racine has a larger Black population than most communities in the state, and that the City of Racine has been creating more opportunities to vote — such as through its new Mobile Election Unit — that are not available in other parts of the state, such as where she lives in suburban South Milwaukee.
“I’m not asking for more opportunities. I’m asking for equal opportunities,” Werner said.
Prosecutors begin countering defenses raised by Racine County man charged with intentionally committing election fraud