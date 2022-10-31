Elections officials expecting surge of poll observers trained by secretive but public conservative attorneys

RACINE — Elections officials are expecting floods of poll watchers trained by conservatives who doubt the security of America's elections to look for fraud in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

A Journal Times reporter attempted to sit in on a poll watcher training Wednesday in Racine, but the reporter was ordered to leave by the attorney leading it.

Millions of Americans continue to question the validity of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win. As a result, activists are pledging to keep closer watch over voting across the U.S., despite there being no evidence of widespread election fraud that has been uncovered over the past two years.

Distrust A Monmouth University poll conducted in September 2022 found, that while 63% of all Americans believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election "fair and square," 61% of Republicans believe Biden won "due to voter fraud."

“There is a nationwide movement this year among conservative election skeptics and (Donald) Trump supporters to recruit election observers and aggressively challenge proceedings,” Barry Burden, director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Elections Research Center, said in a phone interview Thursday. He fears those challenges will disrupt election proceedings and slow down the process, but doubts they will lead to any significant changes to the results of the crucial midterms, for which early voting is already underway.

However, multiple federal law enforcement agencies have issued warnings about increases in violent threats against election workers as officials struggle to tamp down conspiracy theories.

More threats, little changes

The surge of new interest in poll watching is not expected to really change protocols, even as some right-wing pundits encourage their supporters to make election workers' lives difficult.

“We’re going to be there and enforce those rules, and we’ll challenge any vote, any ballot, and you’re going to have to live with it, OK?” Stephen Bannon, a former advisor to Trump who remains nationally influential among conservatives, told listeners on his "War Room" podcast earlier this month, The Washington Post reported. “We don’t care if you don’t like it. We don’t care if you’re going to run around and light your hair on fire. That’s the way this is going to roll.”

“We have people trained in the law so they can then observe and document and report when things are not being conducted according to the law,” Cleta Mitchell, a conservative attorney who had been a Democratic Oklahoma legislator from 1976-84 before becoming a Republican in the '90s, said on a "War Room podcast; Mitchell had been a partner at the Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner law firm but resigned after she backed efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in 2020. She remains on the board of the influential Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation, a charitable foundation that provides tens of millions of dollars a year to conservative endeavors.

Similarly, former Trump attorney John Eastman urged soon-to-be poll watchers to create paper trails in order to build challenges to election results, Politico reported Friday after reviewing leaked audio from a meeting the week prior in New Mexico.

Municipal clerks say that elections are already being conducted within the bounds of the law, so coming under increased scrutiny and facing challenges will likely only confirm that the system is secure.

“We already train our election workers … on observer rules and regulations,” said Tara McMenamin, Racine’s city clerk. “We wouldn’t treat this (election) any differently ... We welcome people to come and take a look.”

During elections, polling places are “open to anyone who wants to watch peacefully,” Burden added.

The testing of ballot-tabulating machines is open to the public before and after the polls close, too.

Regardless of the transparency, some national officials are raising alarms about potential harassment of voters and threats to election workers.

The U.S. Department of Justice is leading a nationwide Election Day Program to oversee complaints of voting rights concerns in addition to threats of violence.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election. Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence,” Gregory J. Haanstad, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, which includes Racine County, said in a statement Oct. 19.

Those concerns are not without merit.

An Iowa man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly leaving a voicemail in which he threatened to lynch an elected official and another government employee in Arizona over false claims of failure to investigate election fraud.

And on Oct. 21, in another case of alleged voter intimidation, two armed men were recorded wearing face coverings while watching an absentee ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona; unlike in Wisconsin, drop boxes are legal in Arizona. The men left the scene in their pickup truck before law enforcement arrived.

Incidents like those followed the Department of Homeland Security warning in June that it expected increases in “calls for violence by domestic violent extremists directed at democratic institutions, political candidates, party offices, election events and election workers.”

Being trained to watch

Some of these energized new poll observers-to-be attest they just want to ensure election laws are followed; others are vowing to be on the lookout for fraud they believe could be committed by clerks and other election workers.

An attorney affiliated with the conservative election group American Voters’ Alliance led a poll watcher training Wednesday evening at a Racine bar.

A Journal Times reporter had been told prior to the meeting, which was held at DeMark's Bar on Albert Street, that it would be open to the public. But Wednesday night, the attorney — Tim Griffin of Virginia — ordered the reporter and another independent journalist to leave the room.

Afterward, Griffin refused to be interviewed.

Griffin works for the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based Catholic law firm that has been involved in unsuccessful attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman joined the Thomas More Society after being fired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos following Gableman’s yearlong investigation that uncovered no evidence of widespread election fraud in Wisconsin.

Attendees of the Wednesday’s training, held during a meeting of the HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Group, said afterward they learned little beyond what they already knew about poll watchers’ already-established legal rights.

On Thursday, Griffin led another poll watcher training in Milwaukee County.

Griffin, in social media videos, attests there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but said there wasn’t anything widespread in ensuing elections in Virginia. That’s because, as he said in a Jan. 11 Facebook video, “We had poll observers everywhere, we trained them up, and we had attorneys everywhere.”

Burden said the strategy behind boosting the ranks of poll watchers could be to gather more evidence that could be used to challenge election results after the November elections, similar to the 64 unsuccessful lawsuits nationwide that sought to overturn Trump's losses in swing states two years ago.

“Make no mistake, the GOP is setting the predicate to challenge the outcome of the 2022 midterms,” Marc E. Elias, an attorney for the Democratic Party who successfully defended against lawsuits that sought to overturn Trump's loss in 2020, tweeted Oct. 20. In that tweet, Elias linked to a New York Magazine article titled “Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day. What could go wrong?”

Watchers and Challenges In Wisconsin, virtually anyone can go to a polling place while the polls are open. But there are restrictions. Among them: Poll watchers must remain in a predetermined area 3 to 8 feet away from where voters check in, sign the poll book and register to vote. Observers are not allowed to take photos or record videos. All poll watchers must provide a valid ID and sign a logbook upon arrival at the polling place. While anyone can be a poll watcher, only registered poll watchers, sometimes called poll observers, may “challenge” whether individual voters are allowed to cast ballot. If a poll observer believes someone trying to vote is not a legal — such as if the watcher believes the would-be voter is not a U.S. citizen, is not yet 18 years old, has lost their voting rights, etc. — the observer is allowed to file a challenge. At that point, an election inspector then must have the voter being challenged affirm they are a legal voter. If the voter affirms that they are a legal voter but the watcher does not withdraw their challenge, then the voter will still be able to fill out a ballot, but it will be counted separately — and it could be removed from final vote totals prior to canvassing if the vote was found to have been cast illegally. “The poll worker then has to respond to that challenge,” Barry Burden said; it is illegal for poll workers to ignore challenges. However, if a poll watcher is being “frivolous” with challenges, Burden said they could be ordered to leave by the polling location’s chief elections official. During the 2020 presidential election, a Republican poll watcher was ordered to leave Racine's Festival Hall after he was accused of repeatedly leaving the predetermined area for observers to stand. Burden said “the No. 1 concern for election observers who are more aggressive or meddling” is that they could slow down the process to the point that election workers are unable to do their primary jobs as efficiently, which in turn could allow long lines to form, which then could be a deterrent to voting. In urban areas, where longer voting lines are more common, long wait times have been seen as a form as voter suppression. “Long waits at polling places are disruptive, disenfranchising, and all too common. Black and Latino voters are especially likely to endure them,” states a 2020 report from the Brennan Center for Justice, a progressive think tank. The Bipartisan Policy Center reported that, in 2016 presidential election, “over 560,000 eligible voters failed to cast a ballot because of problems related to polling place management, including long lines.”

No full agreement

Even among the groups that question the trustworthiness of the American electoral system there is not consensus.

Wednesday night at DeMark's Bar, when a reporter was allowed to be in the room prior to and after the training, speakers expressed opposition to localized control of elections, while another speaker endorsed statewide uniformity.

The American Voters’ Alliance questions how elections across the U.S. are becoming more uniform. On its website, the American Voters’ Alliance says, “Outsiders — bureaucratic Washington D.C. — centralizing our elections with top-down control destroys the voices of our unique communities. We and our fellow citizens must engage at all levels of elections.”

HOT Government Vice President Jay Stone, who lost a primary state Senate election in August to incumbent Republican Van Wanggaard, said at the end of the meeting, “The clerks in this state are supposed to run our elections, not WEC (the Wisconsin Elections Commission).”

There are more than 1,800 clerks statewide who serve as chief election officials in their municipalities. Supporters of this system attest that having such a decentralized system ensures there cannot be widespread foul play.

But Cindy Werner — a Republican from South Milwaukee who unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor this year — wants elections to be made more uniform. Talking to a reporter Wednesday evening after she introduced Griffin, Werner expressed opposition to how the City of Racine has been utilizing a vehicle to make early voting more accessible this year.

“I don’t want my vote suppressed," she said, because some communities "give more opportunities to vote" than others.

Werner said that, as a Black woman, she believes that the American discourse on voting rights has been “flipped on its head.”

Her ancestors in the South had to battle against legalized racist policies in order to gain the right to vote. Women likewise had to march for suffrage.

Now, she questions the extra lengths the City of Racine is going in order to create more voting opportunities for residents of the city. She noted that Racine has a larger Black population than most communities in the state, and that the City of Racine has been creating more opportunities to vote — such as through its new Mobile Election Unit — that are not available in other parts of the state, such as where she lives in suburban South Milwaukee.

“I’m not asking for more opportunities. I’m asking for equal opportunities,” Werner said.

Regarding same-day registration Tim Griffin, in social media videos, and Cindy Werner, in speaking with a reporter, have expressed opposition to same-day voter registration. They claim allowing citizens to register to vote and cast a ballot could make it easier for illegal voting to occur, although there isn’t evidence of that happening. A New York Times 2007 opinion article stated that voter fraud “is exceedingly rare or nonexistent in states that offer Election Day registration. Citizens of Maine, for instance, have benefited from same-day registration since the early 1970s and no case of voter fraud has ever been attributed to the policy.” In Wisconsin, same-day voter registration has bipartisan support, but there is some opposition. U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican who represents central Wisconsin, “said he believed election-day registration made it easier to commit voter fraud,” the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel reported in 2012, “though he acknowledged he had no evidence to support that is happening.” At the time, there had been an unsuccessful effort to do away with same-day voter registration in Wisconsin led by Republican state Reps. Albert Darling, who still represents some of Milwaukee’s wealthier northern suburbs, and Joel Kleefisch, who is now a lobbyist and is the husband of former gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch. More than 20 states and Washington D.C. allow same-day voter registration, which has grown more popular in recent years. Wisconsin was one of the first states to allow same-day voter registration; that was in 1975. Only Maine and Minnesota have allowed it for longer, since 1973 and 1974, respectively. When she spoke to those at the HOT Government meeting Wednesday, Werner said “it is our fight … (to) make sure our elections are not stolen.” Speaking with a reporter later, she said “It’s not about who won and who lost. It’s about the integrity of the election.”