'Electrification is coming': Wisconsin prepares to spend $78.7 million on EV network

Driving across Wisconsin isn’t impossible for Nate and Susanne Sosin. It just takes a little extra planning.
When the couple drove their electric Volkswagen ID4 from their home outside Chicago to the Twin Cities earlier this month, they made three half-hour stops to charge the battery, which worked out nicely for their 2-year-old son, Bert, and golden retriever, Hanna.
“It was relaxed,” Nate said. “We weren’t in a hurry and didn’t feel like we were ever going to run out of battery.”
But while charging stations are plentiful in metro areas like Milwaukee and Madison, they can be hard to find in rural areas, especially in the northern part of the state, which presents a challenge as more people opt for electric vehicles.
Now Wisconsin transportation officials are figuring out how to meet that challenge with more than $78 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
When paired with a cleaner electricity grid, EVs are seen as the best shot at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, now the nation’s single-largest source of heat-trapping gasses.
The Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan outlines a strategy for building electric vehicle charging stations along designated alternative fuel corridors including the Interstate system and key highways such as 51, 53 and 151.
Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said the plan will allow EV owners like Sosin to travel throughout the state with the confidence that they can charge their vehicles when they need to.
“This is really a great opportunity for Wisconsin to be ready,” Thompson said. “We can benefit on the environmental side and on the economic side. It can be a win all the way around.”
Electric vehicle registrations grew from just 319 in 2013 to more than 9,000 last year. While that number represents just 0.1% of all vehicles, the share is growing, and DOT expects there will be more than 334,000 EVs on the road by the end of this decade.
A recent Bloomberg analysis suggests the nation is nearing a tipping point that could lead to even faster adoption of the technology, and many major manufacturers, including General Motors, plan to phase out internal combustion engines entirely.
Thompson said states that aren’t prepared for that transition will be “at a tremendous economic disadvantage.”
“Electrification is coming,” Thompson said. “It’s imperative as a state that we get ready for that.”
The plan — a prerequisite for receiving nearly $78.7 million in federal support — outlines what will be needed to support that growth.
Among the goals: ensuring all of the state’s Interstate system and designated alternative fuel corridors meet federal guidelines, which call for fast-charging stations that can handle four vehicles at once situated every 50 miles and sited within a mile of an exit.
The plan aims to have 85% of the state highway system meet those same standards.
Loading alternative fueling station locator...
Excluding chargers available only to Tesla drivers, Wisconsin has 306 public charging stations, about half of which are within a mile of a designated alternative fuel corridor. But only four of those stations meet the federal criteria.
The state does not plan to own or operate chargers or put them on DOT property but instead will seek private-sector partners to compete for the federal funding to build charging stations.
One challenge to the plan: Under state law, only regulated utilities are allowed to sell energy (measured in kilowatt-hours) directly to consumers. That means third-party charging stations have to bill by the minute, which can result in uneven pricing since newer vehicles can absorb a charge in half the time as older ones.
While the law doesn’t prevent deployment under the federal program, the report says the regulatory uncertainty could deter some private partners.
Thompson called on lawmakers to address that in the next legislative session.
“I think that is really THE issue,” he said. “I believe it’s going to be clear to everyone involved that that’s an imperative to get that done.”
The Sosins made a second trip across the state Friday, this time spending about 45 minutes at Madison’s East Side Walmart to ensure enough charge to make it to their destination in Eau Claire.
They picked up some vitamins that they’d forgotten to pack, and Nate spent the rest of the time making work calls.
Sosin said if Wisconsin wants to succeed, it should work to locate charging stations near restaurants.
“If you want to get the most out of it you want to be there for 30 to 45 minutes. That’s a really good time to have a meal,” Sosin said. “Walmart is not necessarily somewhere we’re going to be eating.”
Art of the Everyday: A recap of June in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers
The man is facing four counts of first degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and two counts of of exposing a child to harmful material, according to a criminal complaint.
"I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this," Blank said. "I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that is near and dear to my heart."
Former President Donald Trump called on Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to nullify ballots cast via absentee drop boxes, following the state Supreme Court Friday decision that rendered the drop boxes illegal.
With court fights raging throughout the state over "dark store" tax breaks for big business, all eyes are on the Wisconsin Supreme Court as justices prepare to deliver a ruling in a case from Walworth County.
While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down its landmark Roe v. Wade decision may leave Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban the law of the land, efforts are already underway exploring additional restrictions in the state, including potential legislation to prevent residents from seeking an abortion in neighboring states where the procedure remains legal.
Nathan Sosin's car is reflected in the screen of an Electrify America charging station. Of Wisconsin's 306 public charging stations, only four -- including this one at the Walmart Superstore on Nekoosa Trail -- meet the criteria for federal infrastructure funding.
Nathan Sosin waits for his car to charge Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Madison's East Side. Wisconsin transportation officials are preparing a plan to direct $78.7 million in federal funds to add more charging stations along key corridors. Sosin, on his way from Chicago to Eau Claire, suggested putting chargers near restaurants.