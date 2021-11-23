Elk illegally shot and killed during Wisconsin's deer hunting opener

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season.
The state Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Columbia County about 7 a.m. Saturday, which was 30 minutes after the official start of deer hunting. The elk was seized as evidence.
DNR officials said they have a suspect. The department has not said if that person is from Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has a limited elk hunt in the northern elk range, but elk are protected in the rest of the state, including Columbia County.
It's the fourth straight year in which at least one elk has been illegally killed by a gun deer hunter. One one occasion, in 2019, a 41-year-old Mukwonago woman killed two bulls within minutes of each other on private property in Rusk County on the third day of the gun deer season.
Gallery: Elk reintroduction efforts in Jackson County
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
The social media manager for the Democratic Party of DuPage County, Illinois, lost her post after tweets comparing Kyle Rittenhouse to the driver of the SUV that sped through a Wisconsin Christmas parade.
Circuit Court Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier also said the agency must hold a hunt immediately any time federal protections are lifted during the statutory hunting season, which runs from November through February.