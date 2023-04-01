The Elroy Police Department currently has no staff following the resignation of its two members.

Tony Green, the department's chief, and officer Hunter Teubert officially resigned "over the past two weeks," according to Elroy city administrator Geena Skowronski. She added that the city has no further comment on the resignations because the situation was a matter of personnel.

Green and Teubert had been on administrative leave since late January, according to an anonymous tip that was confirmed by Skowronski at the time. The current status of independent investigations surrounding Green and Teubert is unknown. The source providing the anonymous tip said on March 2 that Elroy voted to hire outside counsel during the investigations.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office has been providing law enforcement services to the city since Green and Teubert were placed on leave, and will continue to do so. She added that city Mayor Karen Sparling and the Elroy Common Council "will shortly begin considering its options regarding the Police Department."

Sparling and members of the council have not responded to requests for comment regarding the resignations of Green and Teubert. An open records request with the Elroy Police Department is currently awaiting response as well.

NOTE: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is acquired.