Endangered Whooping Crane babies fledging with help from International Crane Foundation

Little W-1 and baby W4-22 are doing fine, thank you very much. W-1 and W4-22 are whooping crane babies in Wisconsin that have recently fledged, thanks to the help of the International Crane Foundation. With their ability to fly, their chances of survival have just grown exponentially.

Baraboo’s International Crane Foundation (ICF), a non-profit working worldwide to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds, and flyways on which they depend, is increasing those birds’ chances to survive.

“We do it all,” said Hillary Thompson, ICF’s North American Crane Analyst. “They’re beautiful birds. Watching a chick grow up and fly and learn the ways is something special.”

Special because of how rare it is. The whooping crane is endangered the world over and not many make Wisconsin home. In the 1940s only 21 whooping cranes remained in the wild in the world due to habitat loss, unregulated hunting, egg and feather collecting and other issues. Now, there are a little over 800 captive and wild whooping cranes in the world due to legal protections and reintroduction efforts, of which ICF has taken part.

Back in 2000, there were no whooping cranes in Wisconsin. In 2001, cranes raised in captivity were released throughout the state. Today, there are 74 wild cranes in the state. There are 24 nesting pairs. This year, from those pairs, 14 eggs hatched. Five of those babies are still alive. Two of them, W-1 and W4-22, can now fly. The other three should be able to join them in the sky in late August or September.

“We raise the chicks for release,” Thompson said of the ICF. “We do research. We monitor them out in the field. We do outreach with local communities to help us and help the cranes succeed.”

The foundation currently has 31 adult Whooping Cranes in their flock and seven chicks. Up to six of those chicks will be released this year into the Eastern Migratory Population. There are, in total, four populations of wild whooping cranes; the Aransas-Wood Buffalo Migratory, Eastern Migratory, Louisiana Non-Migratory and Florida Non-Migratory. All but the Aransas-Wood Buffalo Migratory population were reintroductions.

All of the whooping cranes at the IFC facilities will play a role in some capacity in the reintroduction program. “I feel good where we’re at,” Thompson said, hopeful to reach a goal of 100 wild birds in Wisconsin soon. “Ten years ago we’d be lucky if we had any fledge. Now, we have a handful. We have to be patient. It takes time.”

There is a pair of whooping cranes spending time in Sauk County. The male is named 4-17. The female, 24-17. Both born in 2007, they nested in the county this past spring. The had a two-egg clutch. One egg was sent to a research facility in Louisiana where it will be reared and reintroduced to the wild. The other egg hatched mid-May. It did not survive to fledging.

Perhaps next year the pair’s babies will fledge.

“We have to help them along,” Thompson said. “Seeing them gives me joy and gives me hope.”