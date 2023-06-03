After a stinging defeat by the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee, which last week rejected a new engineering building at UW-Madison, campus and University of Wisconsin System leaders vowed to bring the project to fruition.

How and when that would happen, no one was saying.

But the $347.3 million project remains the university's top priority in the 2023-25 capital budget, with the university pledging to raise nearly half of that — $150 million — from private donors. Already, some $35 million has been committed, but that money is contingent on state support.

"We're going to continue to advocate and continue to partner with the Legislature in terms of building the capacity that we need in order to satisfy the workforce needs of Wisconsin," System President Jay Rothman said Friday. "We know the need is there, and it's both educating engineers but also ... the additional capacity that allows for the world class research that's done at Madison."

Expanding space on UW-Madison's engineering campus is vital not only to increasing the student population, but also to giving UW-Madison a competitive edge in winning future federal research grants, Rothman said.

The proposed 340,000-square-foot building would bring flexible lab space adaptable to future technology and allow the college to increase student enrollment. Currently, the college can only accept 1,200 new students out of 8,000 yearly applicants, College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson said in February.

With more space, the college could partially close that gap and increase its population to 5,500 students, Robertson said. It’s not possible without it, he added.

The proposed building also would open up space for those who teach. Already, faculty say they have had to "steal" labs from other faculty, and the school often can't guarantee new faculty will have access to office space.

State Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said denying the request will make it harder to meet the demands of a changing field.

"We are already falling behind other states in innovation and development and that will only get worse if we cannot attract talented engineering students to build for the future," Subeck said.

Money for other projects

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said the project "continues to be a critical priority” and vowed to continue working with legislative leadership to move the project ahead.

What will happen with millions in donations UW-Madison as already procured remains to be seen, as the gifts were dependent on the project being included in this budget cycle.

The $2.4 billion capital budget is the largest the Joint Finance Committee has ever approved, and it includes $953 million for the UW System.

Reduced from Gov. Tony Evers' $3.8 billion proposal, the budget includes funding for UW-Stevens Point's Champions Hall addition, renovations to UW-Oshkosh residence halls and a replacement for the Camp Randall Sports Center, also known as the Shell, in the hopes a new facility will make Badger football more competitive in recruiting.

Some of the projects approved for the System have emerged out of multiple budgets, in one form or another. The Champions Hall addition was proposed in every budget cycle since 2015. The budget committee approved money to design renovations to two UW-Whitewater educational buildings and UW-Milwaukee's Northwest Quadrant, both of which have been asked for since 2017.

Some aspects of the proposed engineering building also have been approved. A $75 million utilities improvement project underneath Engineering Drive, which is separate but necessary to support increased research capacity, was approved in 2021.

Project had GOP support

The budget committee rejected the engineering building and other projects 12-4 along party lines on Thursday. But some of the Republicans who voted against the latest proposal had previously supported putting some state money behind the effort.

Budget committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, wrote a bill in 2021 to allocate $1 million to design a new engineering building on UW-Madison’s campus. The bill received unanimous committee approval, passed the Assembly on a voice vote and passed the Senate 26-7 before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed it into law.

Fellow Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski of Irma, a budget committee member, also signed onto the 2021 bill.

But in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal, Born said, Evers' capital budget, "like his operating budget, was unrealistic and spent beyond the state’s means."

"The committee needed to right-size the capital budget, which means that some projects that were requested did not make it into the JFC version of the capital budget," Born said. "The committee will again consider requests in the next capital budget.”

They weren’t the only conservatives to publicly support the effort in some form.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state's largest business lobbying group and which has consistently supported conservative legislators and Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, signed onto a statement last month supporting the project, saying it would make the “state’s top engineering program … competitive for years to come.”

The statement also urged legislators to approve $231 million for the second phase of the new Health and Science building at UW-Eau Claire, which did make the cut. In the statement, WMC called it a "critical investment in science education and research."

WMC spokesperson Nick Novak declined to comment on the GOP's rejection of the project.

