Enjoy trick-or-treating outdoors this Halloween, with masks and distancing, health officials say

Health officials are more lenient in their advice this year for Halloween, saying trick-or-treating outdoors is fine while recommending face masks and distancing.

“I would say, ‘Put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating,’ ” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Walensky said she “wouldn’t gather in large settings outside and do screaming like you are seeing in those football games, if you are unvaccinated — those kids that are unvaccinated." But, "if you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children,” she said.

Last year, Wisconsin and most states were seeing a significant surge in COVID-19 activity in late October, nearly two months before vaccines became available to high priority groups. The state Department of Health Services recommended against going house-to-house or having in-person contact on Halloween.

This year, the delta variant wave of the coronavirus appears to be receding after peaking in the state more than a month ago. Activity is still considered very high, but the daily average of new cases as of Monday was 1,822, less than half the level from a year ago. COVID-19 hospitalizations are lower than a year ago and declining, though still relatively high.

Nearly 57% of state residents, including nearly 69% of adults, have received at least one dose of vaccine. About half of those ages 12 to 17 have had at least one dose. The Pfizer vaccine could be available for children ages 5 to 11 as early as next week, following reviews by federal officials beginning Tuesday.

The state health department's website suggests "safe Halloween celebrations," such as gathering within households, doing virtual events, watching online scary movies or visiting drive-through haunted houses.

The agency also offers advice for "no-contact trick-or-treating," including wearing costumes with well-fitting masks, staying 6 feet apart from people outside households, leaving treats or goody bags outside doors or at the end of driveways, using hand sanitizer and washing hands before eating treats. People who feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms should stay home.

Public Health Madison and Dane County last year issued Halloween tips, saying trick-or-treaters should be only with people they live with, wear masks, stay 6 feet from others and remain in their neighborhoods.

Last year, the CDC considered trick-or-treating “where treats are handed to children who go door to door” to be a higher-risk activity. It recommended lower-risk activities such as decorating pumpkins or having virtual costume contests.

Walensky's more permissive guidance this year was preceded by similar advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert. “Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there. You’re outdoors for the most part,” Fauci said in an Oct. 10 interview on CNN. “I mean, this is a time that children love.”