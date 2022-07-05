Environmental groups seek PFAS limits for groundwater

Amid warnings that certain “forever chemicals” are toxic at levels too low to reliably detect, environmental advocates are asking Wisconsin officials to restart the process of regulating the common groundwater contaminants.

Midwest Environmental Advocates filed a petition Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters and S.O.H2O asking the Department of Natural Resources to set enforceable standards for four compounds collectively known as PFAS.

The DNR began the process of setting standards for two PFAS compounds in 2018, but conservatives on the DNR’s policy board voted in February to scrap the rule amid opposition from industry groups that warned it would be too expensive.

While the board adopted standards for public drinking water systems, the environmental groups are calling on the agency to adopt similar protections for the nearly 1 million residents who get their water from private wells.

“There is no federal law that directly protects their water,” said MEA staff attorney Rob Lee. “It is solely the state’s responsibility to act.”

Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, said rural families and others who rely on private wells deserve the same protections.

“It shouldn’t matter whether your drinking water comes from a municipal water utility or a private well be protected from these dangerous chemicals,” Cronmiller said.

The NRB voted down groundwater standards based on recommendations of state toxicologists that would have set a combined limit of 20 parts per trillion for two of the most studied compounds, PFOA and PFOS, which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.

The board adopted weaker standards of 70 ppt for public drinking water systems based on existing health guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency, but last month the federal agency warned the chemicals pose a risk at concentrations thousands of times lower.

The petition asks the DNR to restart the process for regulating PFOS and PFOA along with two other compounds addressed by the federal health guidelines: PFBX and GenX.

If the petition is granted, the DNR would ask the Department of Health Services to recommend health-based standards that would become the basis for new regulations. The environmental groups argue it should not take the usual 2.5 years to complete the rulemaking process because the DNR has already done much of the work.

A DNR spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

Any new regulations would require approval from the Natural Resources Board, which is likely to remain under conservative control for the foreseeable future. Last month the state Supreme Court ruled that Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, can remain on the board as long as Republicans who control the Senate refuse to confirm Gov. Tony Evers’ pick to replace him.

MEA executive director Tony Wilkin Gibart noted those conservative members and industry lobbyists advocated for following the previous EPA health guidelines, which were 3.5 times higher than those recommended by the state.

“I can’t predict what they will do. I can’t predict what justifications they will give,” Gibart said. “Under state groundwater law the Department of Natural Resources has legal responsibilities it must fulfill. The NRB deciding it doesn’t want to do anything is inconsistent with the law.”

Used for decades in firefighting foam, nonstick surfaces and stain-resistant fabrics, the synthetic chemicals do not break down naturally and have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease and have been shown to make vaccines less effective.

The DNR is monitoring dozens of PFAS contamination sites across Wisconsin, including Madison, La Crosse, Wausau, Marinette and Peshtigo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.