Environmental groups sue Corps of Engineers over power line permit; project faces 4 lawsuits

Opponents of the line say it would deliver minimal if any ratepayer savings while the total cost to ratepayers, including maintenance and utility profits, would be more than $2 billion. They argue small, local renewable energy projects would provide greater value with less impact on the landscape.

The high-voltage line would use 14 towers — up to 20 stories high — to carry wires along a 260-foot-wide corridor through the refuge from the Turkey River bottoms in Iowa to the site of a former power plant north of Cassville.

The project would disturb about 39 acres of the 240,000-acre Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

Construction of the line is expected to begin this fall barring a court injunction.

Learner said he’s working with the federal government to expedite the legal proceedings.

“We’re going to ask the court to provide a reasonable opportunity to consider the merits of the plaintiffs’ complaints before damaging construction begins on the transmission line,” Learner said. “That’s just plain common sense.”