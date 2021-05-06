Environmental groups sue Corps of Engineers over power line permit; project faces four lawsuits

This is the fourth legal action brought by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of DALC and others against the project, a joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.

In a joint statement, the utilities said the lawsuits could delay the delivery of “low-cost, renewable energy,” slowing the nation’s progress toward carbon-free electricity and increasing costs to ratepayers.

“The Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project is vital to the future of our region’s renewable energy and clean energy economy,” the utilities said. “Yet the litigation being pursued by the Environmental Law & Policy Center and affiliated organizations in state and federal courts could push that future farther down the road.”

This week Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, a nonprofit organization backed by utilities, developers and environmental groups, included Cardinal-Hickory Creek in a list of 22 “shovel ready” projects that could enable delivery of 50% more wind and solar energy. But the group says cumbersome permitting and environmental reviews are a hurdle to building more such projects.