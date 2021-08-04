Environmentalists ask feds to deny funding for Dairyland gas plant

Opponents of a proposed natural gas generator in Superior are asking the federal government to deny funding for the project, saying it runs afoul of the Biden administration’s commitments to fighting climate change.

La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power are seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service to finance the $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center, which they say will help them transition away from coal-fired power plants.

Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin have petitioned the RUS to evaluate the impact the 625-megawatt plant would have on air pollution and the climate.

The agency declared in May that the plant would have no significant environmental impact, but the groups point to the Biden administration’s stance on fossil fuel infrastructure and studies released this year that say any new fossil fuel infrastructure must include carbon capture technology in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.