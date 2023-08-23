ChatGPT-style software could order medication mid-doctor’s visit just by listening in, and your genetics could predict the best medication for you, Epic Systems Corp. says as it continues to focus on automating health care processes and alleviating clinician workloads.

Epic talked about these advancements as part of its annual User Group Meeting that brings about 14,000 people from hundreds of Epic customer organizations to its sprawling Verona campus. The three-day convergence of health care administrators and staff gives Epic’s customers insight into new features in development and offers breakout sessions centered on the health care industry’s largest hurdles.

This year, the topic of generative AI and its ability to automate some of health care’s most time-consuming tasks was king. Epic founder and CEO Judith Faulkner hinted at a few upcoming features during her executive address Tuesday morning in a nearly full Deep Space auditorium.

The conference’s theme, Castaway — which also happens to be the moniker of Epic’s newest office building within its “Storybook” cluster of buildings on campus — represents where the health care industry is now, Faulkner said. After surviving the shipwreck and being flung out to sea — a thinly veiled metaphor for how the COVID-19 pandemic upended the health care industry — the industry has washed ashore and must find a way to move forward.

“It’s been tumultuous: Things have washed away, health care staff have left, hospitals have closed. And important services, such as maternity, have closed,” she told health care workers. “The storm was grueling ... not everyone has made it. We’re still having to throw life buoys to those in jeopardy. But we’re going to make our new health care world better than it was before.”

Through a partnership with Microsoft, Epic launched its own generative AI technology earlier this year, four months after the debut of ChatGPT. With it, Epic hopes to add AI to some of its most recognizable platforms, including MyChart and the patient management app Rover, to reduce administrative tasks for clinicians and allow patients to schedule appointments with just a few text messages from a chatbot.

And while machine-based learning isn’t new to Epic — there are already nearly 2,200 functions within its software — the company hopes it’ll decrease worker burnout and decrease administrative costs.

Epic’s enterprises also will focus on improving health care outcomes through its Cosmos platform, which allows for 210 million de-identified electronic health records to serve as a database for human health.

At the doctor’s office level, expanded genomic testing could mean your doctor picks a certain medication based on what’s in your DNA.

“When you’re prescribing a med for a patient whose genetic test results are available, we might be able to tell you if the medication will work for the patient, or what would the best dose be based on the patient’s genetic information,” Faulkner said.

