Epic Systems requiring workers to return to office July 19, resuming in-person customer meeting

Epic Systems Corp. employees will be required to work at the Verona headquarters, not remotely, at least part-time starting July 19 — a transition by one of the Madison area’s largest employers as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs that follows complaints from some workers over the company’s attempted back-to-work mandate last August.

The electronic medical records company plans to resume its annual Users Group Meeting in person Aug. 23-25 for fully vaccinated attendees. Traditionally bringing in about 8,000 visitors, the event will be the first big meeting to be held at the campus since August 2019, as conferences have been conducted online because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The company’s new back-to-work plan, which was shared with employees Friday morning, will require workers to return to the office at least three days a week starting July 19, said Kristen Dresen, a member of Epic’s administration team.