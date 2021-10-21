Epic Systems touts diversity initiatives in response to leaked recording

What he said

Here's a transcript of comments by Epic Systems Corp. president Carl Dvorak during a meeting with the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council to determine the group’s charter.

The one-minute recording, which contains no context like who Dvorak was speaking to or what else was said, was posted on the social media site Reddit. Its source is unknown.

“I can see that sometimes there’s going to be an effort to be lobbyists of, to be kind of groupthink. 'Let’s band together and force the company.' I don’t see that as part of a role for DEI.

"If anything, I actually see this team’s partial responsibility is to expunge that from the workplace, refocus people to go to their community efforts around those topics, those issues, but not to allow or to encourage or even to turn a blind eye to misuse of company time and resources.

"It’s OK to have passions, but not here. This isn’t a platform to fight for your social cause, not the platform to fight for any cause, really, other than the cause of we come together and work. This comes from their years of watching what happens.

"There’s just a moment where you have to say work is work. Personal life is personal life. You ought to say no to a whole bunch of stuff that’s happening right now because some of its good and interesting and appropriate for your personal endeavors. It’s not part of our endeavor here.”