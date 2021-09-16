ER visits for gun injuries rose 73% last year after COVID-19 began, Epic Systems study says

Emergency room visits for firearm injuries spiked in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic began, peaking in October at 73% higher than the monthly average in 2018-19, according to researchers using data from Verona-based Epic Systems Corp.

The researchers culled electronic medical records at hospitals around the country to study what other reports have said was an increase in gun violence last year.

Monthly ER visits for firearm incidents, which had been about 30 per 1 million patients until April 2020, shortly after the pandemic began, jumped to nearly 50 per 1 million patients in July and October, according to an Epic study released this week.

The rate dipped to about 35 per 1 million patients early this year before returning to nearly 50 per 1 million patients this spring. The report doesn't include data from this summer.