Evers' re-election campaign trying to get attack ad off the air

KENOSHA — Gov. Tony Evers' re-election campaign is trying to get an attack ad, targeting how the Democrat responded to riots in Kenosha last summer, pulled off the air.
The ad in question features a Kenosha businesswoman who claims that Evers did not send help to Kenosha until after two people — Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum — died; the two men were killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, the third night of unrest in the city.
Tony for Wisconsin, Evers' campaign, claims the statements in the ad should be considered false advertising, since National Guard troops were deployed to Kenosha less than 12 hours after Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer, Rusten Sheskey, who was later cleared of wrongdoing in the case. Repeatedly, Evers' office has said it "met every request the city and county of Kenosha asked us" during the unrest.
On Aug. 24, the second night of protesting, there were 125 National Guardsmen on the ground in Kenosha; on the third night, the night of the Rittenhouse shootings, 250 were on the ground; by the fourth night, there were 750; and 2,000 by the fifth night.
The ads have not been pulled as of early Friday afternoon.
Details
Empower Wisconsin, which brands itself as "Wisconsin's premiere conservative information hub," recently released a pair of attack ads reportedly being aired on four Milwaukee area TV stations; the ads feature Kenosha business owners Scott Carpenter and Kimberly Warner; last year, Warner also appeared in a TV spot last year for a pro-Trump super PAC.
In the advertisements, Carpenter and Warner become emotional as they blame Evers for not more strongly and quickly responding to protests with force after Blake was shot.
Carpenter's B&L Office Furniture on 60th Street, a family-owned business founded more than 40 years ago, was burned down during protests; it found a new home on 75th Street later in 2020. Warner owns Repour'd Candle Factory and Authentique, a boutique gift store in Downtown Kenosha that Warner says was among those vandalized during protests.
Claims from Evers' camp
Evers' campaign has only asked for the ad featuring Warner to be pulled. A letter from attorneys supporting Evers' re-election campaign, reportedly sent to the four TV stations, says the the ad "must be pulled from the air now."
That advertisement opens with Warner saying: "We were scared and we were hoping and hoping that help would come, and night after night it didn't come."
She continued: "Why isn't Governor Evers sending the help? I didn't have an answer. It took the loss of lives before help finally came."
Evers' campaign and the Wisconsin National Guard have contested this narrative. They claim the National Guard could not have mobilized more quickly or in more force than it actually did.
The letter from the attorneys supporting the Evers campaign, dated Aug. 17 and shared publicly by Empower Wisconsin, contests these claims, particularly the perceived assertion that Evers didn't send help until after lives were lost.
"(A) simple outline of events confirms that no lives were lost prior to the dispatch or arrival of National Guard in Kenosha County. Any claim otherwise is a blatant lie aimed at misleading and terrifying your viewers," states the letter, which was reportedly sent to Milwaukee TV stations WTMJ, WITI, WISN and WDJT. "The voters of Wisconsin deserve better and you have an obligation to protect them from deceptive ads like this one."
The letter tells the stations that "failure to prevent the airing of 'false and misleading advertising' ... can be cause for the loss of a station's license."
The attorneys also argue that "independent political organizations" such as Empower Wisconsin have less freedom to run attack ads than candidates themselves do.
Courtney T. Weisman and Jonathan S. Berkon, the attorneys who wrote the letter, are based in Washington, D.C., and employed by the international law firm Perkins Coie LLP. They did not reply to a request for comment.
Sam Roecker, Tony for Wisconsin's communications director, said in an email: “These false, partisan attacks have already been widely discredited because they aren’t based on the facts. The fact of the matter is, the state and Governor Evers worked closely with local leaders to provide assistance and fulfill every request they had. That’s not up for debate, it’s been confirmed by law enforcement and Kenosha leaders who saw this happen firsthand.
"Groups like this are willing to spread lies, stir up conflict, and sow division at a time when we should be working together to help each other heal and rebuild. It’s very difficult to get ads pulled, and any Wisconsinite who has turned a TV on near an election can confirm that dark money groups are able to make absurd claims without a shred of evidence to back them up. That doesn’t mean we won’t continue to demand an open and honest debate, especially on such an important issue.”
Response
Empower Wisconsin responded to the attorneys' letter, saying in an online article: "The issue is not whether the governor called up the Guard, it’s whether he, as the commander-in-chief of Wisconsin, supplied adequate resources to protect Kenosha ... The facts are politically inconvenient to the governor as the one-year anniversary of the riots approaches, and he’d rather not have them aired publicly."
According to Empower Wisconsin, none of the stations are going to stop airing the ad.
“The E.W. Scripps Company, which includes WTMJ-TV, supports the First Amendment, which encourages open and robust debate on matters of public interest," WTMJ Vice President-General Manager Joe Poss said in an email to The Journal Times. "Advertising is a key component of the public discourse on the political process.”
WITI, WISN and WDJT did not reply to requests for comment.