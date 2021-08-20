Evers' re-election campaign trying to get attack ad off the air

Kenosha riots' impact on election

Criticism from the right has been mounting that Tony Evers should have sent more troops to Kenosha amid unrest last summer. Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blake shooting and its fallout have been the highest-profile moments of Evers' term since the former educator unseated Scott Walker in 2018.

Republicans are making Evers' response to the riots a major talking point in their quest to unseat him in 2022.

Kenosha’s unrest has been linked to an increase in votes supporting Donald Trump, or at least a decrease in votes for Joe Biden, during the 2020 election.

An analysis titled “Civil Unrest in Kenosha Likely Helped Donald Trump” was published in May 2021 by the blog Political Kiwi. It concluded that, in the 2020 presidential election “Biden under-performed in every single township in Kenosha County, relative to” expected voting outcomes based on correlations between education level as well as Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance. Biden also performed worse than Clinton did in 2016 in Kenosha County, despite Biden flipping the state in 2020 after Clinton lost it four years earlier.