Evictions in Dane County and Wisconsin are on pace to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels.

And housing experts say that a lack of rental assistance money after Wisconsin’s emergency program stopped taking applications earlier this year could make things worse.

As evictions rise, renters no longer have a reliable safety net they can rely on as living costs rise faster than wages, experts also say.

In 2019, there were 27,026 eviction filings in the state, according to the Department of Administration’s eviction data project, which started in May. Last year, that number was 17,727. So far this year, there have been 25,019 eviction filings.

Dane County alone had 2,015 eviction filings in 2019, according to DOA data. That dropped to 1,674 last year. This year, between January and June, there were 1,317 filings.

The state’s emergency rental assistance program was set up with federal money to help renters struggling with their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. But money is running out and the state stopped taking applications for the program in January.

“What the emergency rental assistance proves is that you can stabilize housing and get better outcomes across a range of life situations,” said UW-Madison urban planning professor Kurt Paulsen. “You’re better able to focus on a job or school and deal with whatever problems life throws at you.

“The federal government should consider re-upping the idea of assistance for eviction or homelessness.”

For Dane County residents, emergency rental assistance is still available through the Tenant Resource Center, on Williamson Street, through its Eviction Diversion and Defense Partnership, which has existed since the fall of 2021, said Bryan Antimo, EDDP program manager.

Those groups include Madison legal service Community Justice Inc., Legal Action of Wisconsin and UW-Madison’s law school, as well as the the People’s Law Center, a Madison nonprofit that helps renters facing eviction for whom English is not their first language.

But renters must be going through the eviction process or have faced an eviction in the past six months to be eligible to receive the EDDP’s financial aid, Antimo said.

“Everyone is just waiting for more funds to come,” said Chrisbelly Antimo, TRC housing counseling services manager. She said it’s stressful to have to turn away renters who don’t fit the TRC’s criteria for receiving financial aid.

The Tenant Resource Center has $5 million to help renters and a commitment from the city of Madison and Dane County to remain funded through 2025, said interim director Hannah Renfro. It is unclear how much money the agency will receive, but Renfro said both government entities have been great to work with.

“There is a very deep interest in looking at long-term housing stability,” she said.

State aid

At the state level, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families has an emergency housing assistance grant program that provides payment to families with children facing a “housing emergency, including impending homelessness and domestic violence, natural disaster, fire, or an emergency crisis,” according to the DCF website.

But you can only receive the assistance every 12 months, said Legal Action of Wisconsin staff attorney Heidi Wegleitner. The grants often amount to about $500. Legal Action of Wisconsin is funded to serve 39 Wisconsin counties in housing and other civil legal aid matters, said Wegleitner, who represents renters facing eviction and trying to access federal housing benefits.

The maximum payment a family can receive is $645 for a group of five, according to the DCF website.

“It’s devastating,” Wegleitner said of the consequences of the state no longer having a rental assistance program. “People have nowhere to turn.”

Uncertain outlook

Andy Heidt, housing policy and programs manager for the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, said there are no state or federal replenishments to the Wisconsin’s emergency assistance program planned at this time.

Previously, WISCAP and the Department of Administration, with partnering agencies in 66 counties, disseminated the $260 million of the state’s emergency rental assistance funds that came from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as pandemic relief, Heidt said.

Agencies without the funds continue to provide services to help renters find stable housing, he said. Such services can include case management, legal and lease application assistance, and connections to local services and supports.

The counties of Dane, Milwaukee, Brown and Waukesha received their own allotments of federal funds, totaling roughly $270 million, Heidt said.

In Dane County, the TRC, Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin and Urban Triage together distributed roughly $84 million to renters needing emergency aid up until earlier this summer when the county stopped taking applications.

Applications that were already filed for rental assistance will be processed in the order they were received.

Heidt thinks there’s potential for local, state and federal housing assistance programs in the future, but “none of this happens fast.”