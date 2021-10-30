Ex-AL. Ringling Brewery employees, shareholders sue owners alleging sexual assault, abuse, death threat

Former employees and shareholders of AL. Ringling Brewery in Baraboo are suing the company and its owners for alleged sexual assault and lying to get them fired and removed from the company board, according to a complaint filed in the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. District Court.

Joe Colossa, who is at the center of most of the allegations and a co-owner of the brewery, said the allegations were false and declined to comment Thursday when contacted to ask about the lawsuit.

In a statement released by Colossa that same day, he reiterated that the claims are false and are hurtful, “especially as they come from people we trusted.”

“I am eager for the truth to come out so that we can move forward,” the statement said. “In the meantime, we are sorry to our customers, employees and friends in the community that a private disagreement has gone public.”

The complaint, filed in district court Oct. 12 after those alleging the charges withdrew a lawsuit originally filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, outlines an atmosphere in which Colossa verbally abused brewery general manager Jonathan Bare and sexually assaulted and harassed employees Barbara Vera Torres and Carmen Vera Torres.

Carmen Vera Torres, who feared her husband, according to the complaint, filed for divorce from Colossa in November.

According to the complaint, the filing was in part because she was afraid of him and upset by his behavior.

Bare, his wife Barbara Vera Torres and a company shareholder, Michael Grassman of Greendale, also allege that co-owners Colossa and Donald Horowitz lied about Bare and terminated his and Barbara Vera Torres’ employment over their complaints to Colossa about his behavior.

The lawsuit alleges that Colossa took nude photos of Barbara Vera Torres without her consent and would frequently attempt to show them to other workers at the business. He also obtained videos and photos of her from another person and would show them to others. According to the complaint, one witness told Baraboo police that Colossa “disgusted him” and “made him feel uncomfortable.” Another witness alleged that Colossa would show the photos and videos to multiple men at the business.

According to the complaint, both Bare and Barbara Vera Torres repeatedly asked Colossa to stop showing others the photos and to no longer engage in abusive behavior.

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf verified that multiple meetings had taken place between officers and brewery staff, but declined to provide details due to ongoing investigations which arose from those discussions.

Barbara Vera Torres also alleges that Colossa would make unwanted advances, like offering her money to have sex with him, and groped her multiple times. Other employees said he would frequently brag about sexual conquests and make lewd jokes.

They told Bare of other instances of sexual assault. According to the complaint, “several workers” told police that Colossa had propositioned them to engage in sex with him and his wife. Others verified Colossa showed them photos of Barbara Vera Torres “in which she did not appear to be aware that her photograph was being taken.”

In the complaint, Bare accused Colossa of becoming increasingly abusive to the point of making a death threat against him in front of other workers. Attempts at mediation ended when the mediator suggested Colossa not visit the brewery and Colossa stopped participating.

The complaint alleges that Colossa fired Barbara Vera Torres for pushing back against the unwanted sexual advances and photos being shared without her consent. She asserts that she is owed more than $3,800 in overtime pay.

Bare accused Colossa of attempting to ruin his reputation after he and Horowitz fired Bare by telling the public that Bare stole from the company and lying to a fellow board member to have Bare removed as the vice president.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock granted a restraining order against Colossa filed by Bare in April. According to court records, this is the second restraining order filed against Colossa by a former employee.

In October 2014, a former employee who lived at the mansion was granted an injunction against Colossa which expired in 2018. In court documents, the person who filed the restraining order wrote that Colossa threatened to harm him in text messages and attempted to goad him into a physical fight. After “throwing out” the employee with less than 24 hours notice, Colossa continued to threaten him and tell others falsehoods about his behavior to his friends, the filer wrote.

