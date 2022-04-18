Ex-All-State quarterback Da'Shaun Brown of Racine arrested for kidnapping, robbery, battery, police say

Da’Shaun Brown, who led the St. Catherine’s High School football team to the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, is facing serious charges.

According to a story Friday by the Herald Times in Indianapolis, Brown was arrested by Bloomington police in Indiana for allegedly abducting and robbing a man he met through a smartphone dating app earlier this month.

The 21-year-old Brown, a former wide receiver for Indiana University who entered the transfer portal in October, faces preliminary charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery resulting in injury, according to the Herald Times. The incident happened in the early morning hours of April 6, according to the Herald Times.

According to a Bloomington Police Department news release, the victim said Brown used a large knife as a weapon, threatening to kill the 30-year-old man if he didn’t give him money; the two had met through the app “Grindr.”

Brown then allegedly drove the man to a bank ATM and forced him to withdraw cash.

Police responded at 6:15 a.m. on April 6 to a residence in the 2900 block of East Amy Lane regarding a robbery.

History

Brown was St. Catherine’s starting quarterback from 2016-18 after transferring from Case. As a senior during the 2018 season, Brown led the Angels to a 14-0 record and an 8-7 victory over Saint Croix Central in the Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. St. Catherine’s had trailed the entire game until Brown ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining and then ran for a two-point conversion to give St. Catherine’s its first state championship in football.

Brown went on to earn first-team Associated Press All-State honors after completing 72 of 132 passes for 1,307 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 1,505 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In his two seasons at Indiana, Brown did not catch a pass.