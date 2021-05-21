Ex-Caledonia parks manager accused of $335K embezzlement faces new charges for filing false tax returns

CALEDONIA — James F. Svoboda III, the former parks manager for the village of Caledonia who also worked with and still lives in Mount Pleasant, is facing more criminal charges related to his alleged embezzlement of $335,912.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue on Thursday announced that Svoboda is being charged with six new felony counts of filing a false income tax return, in addition to prior filed felony charges including theft, misconduct in public office and forgery.
According to online court records, the 44-year-old is now facing 20 criminal charges, 19 of them felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 2, 2020.
The allegations against him include using public dollars for gambling, purchasing vacations, electronics, having work done, clothing on his personal vehicles and furniture.
Svoboda, in his roles overseeing “revenue functions for the parks, cemetery, vendors and suppliers” according to the DOR, allegedly “was able to steal money from individuals using park and cemetery services and, ultimately, have the money deposited into his bank account.”
None of the money law enforcement Svoboda allegedly took from Caledonia and other organizations — including from Kraut Fest, which hasn’t been held since 2018 — were declared on tax returns filed from 2014 to 2019, the DOR said Thursday.
According to a DOR news release: “These charges are the result of an investigation and referral of charges by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Special Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation. Svoboda faces up to 110 years in prison, a $230,000 fine, or both, if convicted.”
Svoboda’s next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The case was an embarrassment for Caledonia’s village administration, having not detected Svoboda’s alleged thefts over more than five years, and has led to the village changing some of its practices and ordinances to safeguard against potential future embezzlement.