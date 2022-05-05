Ex-executive at Mercyhealth sentenced to 3½ years for $3 million fraud and tax evasion scheme

A former vice president of marketing at Janesville’s Mercyhealth who reaped millions of dollars in a kickback scheme engineered with the hospital’s marketing contractor was sentenced Wednesday to 3½ years in federal prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.

U.S. District Judge William Conley told Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, that the sentence she received wasn’t a reflection of the person she is, but instead was a response to what she did and for how long.

“Were it not for the severity of the crime, I would not have imposed the sentence I did,” Conley said, after sentencing Bortner to 42 months for a five-year scheme that reaped more than $3.1 million from Mercyhealth and cheated the Internal Revenue Service out of nearly $778,000 in unpaid taxes.

In 2015, Bortner and her co-defendant, Ryan Weckerly, conceived a plan in which Weckerly submitted inflated invoices to Mercyhealth for services provided by his marketing firm, then kicked back the excess money he received to Bortner, who had agreed to continue using Weckerly’s firm as Mercyhealth’s primary marketing agency.

Weckerly, 47, of Sycamore, Illinois, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.

The volume of support Bortner received from family, friends and colleagues, Conley said, was among the most he has seen for a criminal defendant. But he said in sentencing Bortner, “I have to consider the severity of the crime and the length of time you committed it.”

Bortner said she was sorry for her behavior and said she is “ashamed and embarrassed of myself.” She said she was “trying to be someone I’m not, a super successful person people admired,” which led her down the path of trying to please people and live beyond her means. But in doing so, she said, she hurt her family and her community.

“I will live with this shame for the rest of my life,” Bortner said.

Conley sparred at times with Bortner’s attorney, Thomas Brown, who said at one point he believed Conley “has a very negative view of my client,” a charge Conley denied. Instead, Conley said the driving force behind the sentence he gave Bortner was deterrence — specifically of Bortner and of others like her who might consider similar schemes.

Deterrence may not function well in fashioning sentences for some crimes, Conley said, but in some white-collar crimes, when the rewards versus the risks of being caught are calculated, it can be effective.

“If there is any benefit to deterrence it’s in a setting like this one,” Conley said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner argued in a sentencing memorandum for a 54-month prison sentence. Though not stated specifically in court, Brown argued for something less. His sentencing memorandum was filed under seal.

But Conley said Brown’s memorandum argued that Bortner only faced a lengthy sentence because of the money she took, an idea Conley said “could hardly be more tone-deaf.”

Bortner was audited in 2019 by the IRS and at that point told the agency that a company she created to disguise the kickbacks was a legitimate company that performed marketing work.

But the kickback scheme continued for another year after the IRS contact, Conley noted, before Bortner admitted committing the crime.

Bortner will have to pay back what she took, but the exact division of restitution between Bortner and Weckerly will not be set until a hearing in August. Brown said Bortner has pulled together more than $1.8 million to put toward the eventual restitution figure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0