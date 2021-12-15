Ex-Spring Green woman pleads guilty to child neglect in drug death of 13-month-old daughter

A former Spring Green woman appeared in Sauk County court on Tuesday via zoom to plead no contest of charges of child neglect in the death of her 13-month-old daughter.

She was scheduled to be sentenced, but Judge Michael Screnock ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted before moving forward with sentencing.

Mariah Gay, 23, is facing one count of child neglect, bodily harm as consequence, a class H felony, in Sauk County. The initial charge was neglecting a child, consequence is death, a class D felony.

On Tuesday morning Gay appeared via zoom for the plea hearing. She was deemed incompetent to stand trial by Dr. Craig Schoenecker in January, but has now been deemed competent following a psychologist’s report submitted to the court in May.

Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen announced a plea agreement had been reached. He said in court the defense and prosecution agreed on withheld sentence which Gay would serve three years of probation.

Screnock ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections after he said there were concerns of Gay taking responsibility for her actions in submitted victim impact statements.

Screnock said the competency report filed in May does not address Gay’s responsibility in the incident.

The investigation will be filed by Feb. 11 which will give Gay’s attorney, Allison Markoski, time to review it and possibly submit an alternative presentence investigation to the court before the sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Gay was charged with negligence in the death of her 13-month-old daughter after a man found the toddler in the early morning hours in February 2019. The child was having trouble breathing and the man said she had 30 seizures in about five minutes. He also noted she had fixed, dilated pupils.

Responders found a residue later identified as Flaming Red Hot Cheetos on the child’s mouth and fingers. She died while being taken via ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison.

Autopsy results found the child died after a “massive ingestion of bupropion,” which is an anti-depressant prescribed to Gay. Two other residents of the Sauk County home went into the basement where Gay lived at the time and found a messy space, with dirty diapers on the dresser, Cheetos piled up in the crib and no sheets on the bed. They found pills throughout the area and bagged them. Detectives later found a prescription bottle with its top off and pills on a pile of children’s toys and clothing.

Gay told police she arrived home after midnight after working at a local gas station and had put her bag, which held her medications, on her dresser. She said she knew the toddler could climb out of the crib where she slept. Roughly four hours later, Gay went upstairs to ask the other residents there for help because the child was having seizures. She said she assumed the child had pulled the bag down and gotten into its contents, including the prescription and Cheetos, while Gay was asleep.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 18. Screnock said Gay needs to present in person for that hearing.

Gay was facing 25 years in prison and fines up $100,000 for the initial charge of child neglect resulting in death, but now faces six years in prison with fines up to $10,000 for the lesser charge of child neglect, resulting in bodily harm.

Gay continues to be held on $10,000 signature bond which was set in October 2020.