Ex-village clerk in Marquette County gets jail time after plea of no contest to misconduct in office

According to the complaint, Bourdeau did not say anything about this on her last day, but was observed shredding unknown papers. The witness said they told Bourdeau to stop shredding papers and she did. Police were told that Bourdeau had taken the password information to the computers and would not give it back, so the village had to bring in technical support to unlock them.

Village officials reported that $1,798 had been documented in sewer payments, but only $988 was deposited.

The complaint says that a detective spoke with Bourdeau, who allegedly admitted to taking money from the village due to personal financial hardship. Bourdeau allegedly told police she took small amounts of cash for sewer payments six or seven times and believed it was less than $1,000. She denied shredding or keeping receipt books. Bourdeau said she repaid some of the money and put it in the deposit book as if someone had paid the bill. She told police that she believed it started in the middle of 2018 and identified a specific individual’s account that was affected.

An outside organization conducted an accounting investigation and found seven instances where money was taken from sewer payments, with losses $2,445.

The Daily Register reported in June 2019 that Bourdeau had been let go for an unspecified reason, closing the village hall.

